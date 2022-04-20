Brad Keselowski | Talladega I Advance

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

The weekend at Talladega features single-car qualifying only for the Cup cars, which will take place Saturday morning at 11 a.m. ET.

Keselowski at Talladega Superspeedway

Keselowski enters the weekend as the winningest active driver at Talladega with six Cup wins, and is tied for second on the all-time list with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon.

Since 2014, Keselowski has four wins – two each in the spring race and two each in the fall race. He is the defending race winner from last spring, and in the fall finished runner-up, one of his 13 top-10s at the track all-time in 26 starts.

Overall, Keselowski won at Talladega in 2009 (spring), 2012 (spring), 2014 (fall), 2016 (spring), 2017 (fall) and 2021 (spring).

He also made five NXS starts at the 2.66-mile track with one in (2010) in the No. 22 entry.

Matt McCall at Talladega Superspeedway

McCall is back on the box this weekend, and will call his 15 th Cup race at Talladega. In 14 starts he has five top-10s and a 20.6 average finish.

Cup race at Talladega. In 14 starts he has five top-10s and a 20.6 average finish. McCall’s best Cup finish at Talladega came back in 2017 with Jamie McMurray in the spring event finishing second. He’s also run fourth twice, once with McMurray in 2016, and again with Kurt Busch last fall.

QUOTE WORTHY

Keselowski on racing at Talladega:

“For me, obviously Talladega is a special place in my mind and always will be. It is a place of unknowns in a lot of cases, but fortunately I’ve been able to be very successful there now with six victories, which is a hard feat at any one track. We all know most of Sunday is about survival, but we also know our Superspeedway cars at RFK consistently perform at a high level. Proud to have Castrol on board with us and help carry the carbon neutral and sustainability banner as we try and go for yet another Talladega victory.”

Last Time Out

Keselowski finished 11th in the Easter Sunday Bristol dirt race after running inside the top 10 in much of the 250-lap event.

On the Car

As part of its ongoing initiative with the first carbon neutral race car and RFK’s sustainability mindset, Brad Keselowski and the No. 6 team will be in the all-white scheme throughout the weekend, and with it wear all white crew shirts and firesuits. RFK became the first carbon neutral NASCAR race team in 2021.

The initiative is part of Castrol’s ongoing relationship with RFK and is another step toward supporting its partners in achieving their lower carbon ambitions. Prior to the race on Sunday, Castrol will lead a community-wide clean-up with Keselowski and other RFK personnel in Oxford, Alabama, helping to recognize Earth Day. Fans are encouraged to post pictures to Instagram of their own clean-ups with the hashtag #DrivingForChange for a chance to win Keselowski’s firesuit.

RKF PR