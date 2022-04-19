Goodyear Fast Facts -- Talladega

NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 10 – 188 laps / 500 miles

Talladega Superspeedway (2.66-mile oval) – Talladega, Ala.

Fast Facts for April 23-24, 2022

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 18-inch Superspeedway Radials

Set limits: Cup: 1 set for qualifying and 7 sets for the race

(6 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying)

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-5142; Right-side -- D-5116

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,274 mm (89.53 in.); Right-side -- 2,280 mm (89.76 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 28 psi; Left Rear -- 28 psi;

Right Front -- 52 psi; Right Rear -- 50 psi

Storyline – A lot of superspeedway testing leading into this Talladega race: Entering the 2022 season, there has been a lot of testing around the advent of the Next Gen car, and preparing for Talladega Superspeedway has been no different. There was a NASCAR organizational test at Daytona International Speedway for both that track and Talladega back in September 2021. Based on driver feedback, Goodyear decided to add a tire test at Talladega in December and made a change to reduce the stagger in the superspeedway tire set-up. That change was confirmed at a NASCAR organizational test at Daytona in January and then in the season opening Daytona 500. Similar to Talladega races in the past, tire strategy will come into play with four-tire, two-tire and fuel only stops all a possibility.

“With this new car, we’ve put a lot of work into the superspeedways over the past many months,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing. “We got a lot of feedback from the drivers after an early session at Daytona and we made a change to the stagger, which has given the cars more stability in the draft. We had a good race at the 500 in February and we expect similar results this week at Talladega.”

Notes – Talladega tire set-up aligned with Daytona: Having moved to an 18-inch bead diameter tire for 2022, NASCAR Cup teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Xfinity Series at Talladega this week . . . the Cup cars will run the same combination of left- and right-side tires that they ran at Daytona in February . . . Goodyear ran a tire test at Talladega on December 13 with Drew Herring in a Joe Gibbs Racing car, Brad Keselowski of RFK Racing and Daniel Suarez of Trackhouse Racing. . . with this 18-inch tire, and its lower profile sidewall, NASCAR Cup cars will not run inner liners in any of their tires in 2022.

Follow us on Twitter: @GoodyearRacing.

GOODYEAR TIRE NOTES

NASCAR Xfinity Series -- Race No. 9 – 113 laps / 300.6 miles

Talladega Superspeedway (2.66-mile oval) – Talladega, Ala.

Fast Facts for April 22-23, 2022

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 15-inch Superspeedway Radials

Set limits: Xfinity: 4 sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-6102; Right-side -- D-6104

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,229 mm (87.76 in.); Right-side -- 2,250 mm (88.58 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 26 psi; Left Rear -- 26 psi;

Right Front -- 50 psi; Right Rear -- 48 psi

Notes – Xfinity on Daytona tire set-up at Talladega: Being on 15-inch bead diameter tires, Xfinity teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Cup Series . . . this is the same tire set-up that these teams ran at Daytona in February . . . as on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, Xfinity teams are required to run liners in all four tire positions at Talladega . . . air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

Follow us on Twitter: @GoodyearRacing.

Goodyear Racing PR