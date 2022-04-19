Logitech G Partners with 23XI Racing and Denny Hamlin

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, is expanding its NASCAR presence and relationship with 23XI Racing through a new partnership with Denny Hamlin, 23XI Racing co-owner and driver of the No. 11 Toyota Camry TRD for Joe Gibbs Racing.

A partner with 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace since 2021, Logitech G also now becomes an official 23XI Racing team partner. Wallace’s driver suit throughout the season will feature the Logitech G logo, which will also adorn the sleeve of Hamlin’s driver suit, and the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD will carry the logo at select races this season. Additionally, Logitech will be featured with a full paint scheme on 23XI Racing’s No. 23 Toyota for 10 races during the 2022 eNASCAR iRacing Series.

“I love working with brands that are on the forefront of technology and innovation,” said Hamlin. “This is such a natural fit for me, as I’ve used their wheels and accessories for years in my own gaming rigs. Being a professional driver and a sim racer, I see the value in how important sim racing is to the growth of our sport. Logitech G is an integral part of that as it sits squarely at the intersection of technology and racing.”

“Denny is a superstar of NASCAR and we’re very proud to be selected to be an official partner to Denny and 23XI Racing. Not only is he a veteran leader and a top contender in the NASCAR Cup Series, but his work to raise awareness and help those with cystic fibrosis and other chronic conditions is an inspiration to us all,” said Peter Kingsley, CMO at Logitech G. “We are excited to partner with Denny to help continue to engage with NASCAR fans and eracing fans alike.”

Logitech has been a part of racing since the introduction of the first sim racing steering wheel, the Logitech G25, and continues to introduce race fans and gamers to the world of sim racing with products like the G923 racing wheel with TRUEFORCE technology, as well as the Logitech G Challenge, the largest sim racing competition for amateur drivers and motorsport enthusiasts.

23XI PR