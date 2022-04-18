Keselowski Runs Strong, Finishes 11th on Bristol Dirt

Brad Keselowski sorted his way through what became a challenging Easter Sunday race on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway, ultimately finishing 11th in the Solomon Plumbing Ford after driving his way through the field and running inside the top 10 for much of the 250-lap event.

Sunday’s race provided plenty of drama – multiple weather delays, varying track conditions, and adapting to dirt – and despite two different red flags for rain delays, all 250 laps were completed. The weekend featured a rare practice day on Friday as teams began to work through solving the dirt, while Saturday featured four 15-lap heat races, which set the lineup for Sunday night’s action.

Keselowski got his evening started from the 18th position as NASCAR threw a caution just 13 laps in for mandatory pit stops to allow teams to clean the grills and windshields. That issue eventually resolved itself throughout the field as the track improved, with Keselowski ending the opening stage 17th.

From there, the three-time Bristol winner began picking off spots as he drove all the way to 11th before spinning out battling for the 10th spot at lap 114. The first weather delay of the night came just prior to the end of stage two, as Keselowski finished it 13th. But, interim crew chief Josh Sell made the call to keep Keselowski out to start stage three, a strategy that would pay off as he lined up sixth to start it.

Once track conditions improved and the heavier rain moved out, the race ultimately went back green as Keselowski began his impressive charge forward, passing the defending race winner for third with 60 to go. He lost a few positions on a restart with 40 to go, but held his position inside the top-10 with 32 to go. Then, weather again caused a delay, but not for long as the race went back green one final time with Keselowski crossing the final stripe P11.

Next up on the schedule is the spring race at Talladega Superspeedway, where Sunday’s action is set for 3 p.m. ET on FOX. Race coverage can also be heard on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

RKF PR