FRM Bristol Dirt Recap: Smith and McDowell Score Top-10 Finishes. Gilliland Finishes 17th

ZANE SMITH ADDS TO PLAYOFF POINTS, FINISHES 10TH Zane Smith started the weekend searching for speed throughout practice. Due to a random draw, he started towards the back of his qualifying race. Smith was able to gain a few passing points and started the feature event in 17th. The No. 38 Speedco Ford F-150 fought the track all evening, as Smith reported the truck was tight. He finished both stages outside of the top-10 but was able to fight his way up to 14th to start the final stage. The team elected to not pit at the end of the stage to gain track position. Smith started the final stage by reporting that the power steering had started to fade, but that didn't deter him from moving forward. The young driver searched for speed on both the top and the bottom lines, making up positions to bring home another top-10 finish. SMITH ON BRISTOL DIRT: "Dirt racing is still something I am trying to learn and improve on. The No. 38 crew did an amazing job helping me get this Speedco Ford F-150 inside the top-10 to keep our streak alive. We'll take these next two off-weeks to prepare and really hit Darlington hard."