Petty GMS Race Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt

Petty GMS Race Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt NK Photography Photo

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Food City / Gain Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 7th

FINISH: 10th

POINTS: 21st

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “I was pretty happy with our Food City/Gain Camaro. It was fast from the moment we unloaded on Friday. We got stuck on the bottom on every restart after the first stage and you just couldn’t get through the field on the bottom. I had a blast though. Dirt racing is fun for me. My roots are dirt racing, so while I haven’t ran a dirt race in about five years, I felt back at home and had a lot of fun. Winning the heat race on Saturday in Lee Petty’s number on dirt, just felt right. I can’t thank Maury Gallagher and Petty GMS for the opportunity. To win our heat race, finish second in the first stage, and bring home our first top-10 this season makes a great weekend for our No. 42 team.” 
 

Erik Jones, No. 43 Food City / Tide Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 14th

FINISH: 24th

POINTS: 19th

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “Tonight was an up and down one for our Petty GMS team. We made our way forward and then we fell back. The nose was torn off of our Food City/Tide Chevrolet before the last red flag, so we were worrying about getting mud in the radiator. Dave (Elenz, crew chief) and I aren’t dirt guys, so we were learning as the race went on. Just tried to make up as many spots as we could in the final laps. We will move on and focus on Talladega next week.” 
 

Petty GMS PR

