Caymus Vineyards Reunites With Ty Dillon Through Partnership With Petty Gms

With nearly a decade of involvement in NASCAR to their credit, Caymus Vineyards and the Wagner family will continue their longtime support of Cup Series driver, Ty Dillon, as they announce a partnership with Petty GMS. Beginning this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, one of Napa Valley’s most celebrated wines, Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon, along with the family’s Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon, will adorn the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 as an associate sponsor for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The Wagners have a history in Napa Valley dating back to the 1850’s. Through the years, they have embraced a hands-on work ethic and are constantly trying out new ideas in pursuit of making exceptional wines. Whether it’s venturing to different regions to find diverse sources of top-quality grapes or experimenting with new farming techniques, the result is a pairing of tradition with innovation, a respect for the old with the promise of the new.

Caymus Vineyards is excited to partner with Dillon and Petty GMS, a team that carries a storied tradition of its own. Team owner Maury Gallagher has collected five NASCAR championships, along with 65 wins and over 235 top-five finishes, across six series. Team chairman Richard Petty, affectionally known as ‘The King’, is a member of the inaugural NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2010 and accumulated 200 wins as a driver. Petty was the first of three drivers to win seven championships in the Cup Series.

The Wagner family’s commitment to innovation and excellence aligns well with the philosophy and goals of Dillon and the Petty GMS race team.

“We’ve been involved in NASCAR for many years and appreciate the support of the NASCAR fanbase, and we share with Ty and the Petty GMS organization the desire to evolve and chase success,” said Karen Perry, Executive Vice President of Caymus Vineyards. “Ty has always been a terrific ambassador for our brands, and we look forward to continuing that partnership to inspire race fans.”

“I’m thrilled to be reunited with Caymus Vineyards,” Dillon said. “They have been a terrific partner throughout my Cup Series career, and I look forward to highlighting their brands throughout the season. Chuck Wagner and his family have built an elite brand through hard work and dedication, which is something that I respect and relate to. Not only are their wines delicious and crafted with top-quality grapes, but visiting their vineyard is a highlight of our trip to Sonoma County.”

Chuck Wagner and his late parents, Lorna and Charlie, started Caymus Vineyards in 1972. They were a family of farmers with roots in Napa Valley dating back to the 1850s. Today, the family’s two Cabernet Sauvignons – Caymus Napa Valley and Caymus Special Selection – are among the region's most celebrated wines. Chuck now works alongside two of his children, Charlie and Jenny, and the family produces diverse wines from Napa Valley, other parts of California and beyond. Continually pursuing new ideas, they feel extremely fortunate to spend their days farming grapes and making wine. For more information, please visit wagnerfamilyofwine.com .