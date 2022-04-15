Mobil 1 unveils “Fan Forward” initiatives and exclusive offers for the 2022 NASCAR® racing season

Mobil 1™, the Official Motor Oil of NASCAR is celebrating the fans first throughout the 2022 NASCAR® racing season. This year, Mobil 1 will reward fans' passion for the sport and love of driving by offering them exclusive opportunities to experience NASCAR-sanctioned races like never before.

On behalf of Mobil 1, fans will experience racing from the driver’s seat with free NASCAR audio content and access to in-car scanners at select races throughout the season. Additionally, Mobil 1 is sponsoring the NASCAR Racing Garage, which gives fans the chance to race around the track and get a first look at the NASCAR Next Gen stock car and its features through Augmented Reality (AR). Throughout the 2022 racing season, Mobil 1 and the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC (“NASCAR”) will also co-produce “Tech Talk” custom video content, which will provide an “inside look” into the world of NASCAR and feature both need-to-know racing details as well as 101-educational information. Content can be viewed on social media, including Facebook and YouTube, as well as NASCAR.com.

“Through Mobil 1’s new approach to the season, our goal is to celebrate the culture of the sport and invite fans into the world of NASCAR in ways that only we can provide as a longstanding partner,” shares Bryce Huschka, North America Consumer Marketing Manager, ExxonMobil. “As part of our commitment to the fans, we will continue to reward their passion for the sport and make 2022 more memorable and remarkable for the NASCAR community.”

To further celebrate the love of driving and passion for racing, Mobil 1 launched a new social handle @Mobil1Racing on Instagram and Twitter. Through this channel, fans can connect and engage with exclusive content, including short-form videos highlighting on-track performance and scenes from behind-the-races. Be sure to follow along for the opportunity to win virtual meet and greets, signed items, limited-edition Mobil 1 swag, the opportunity to design a paint scheme, and much more.

Fan Forward initiatives officially kicked off today! To learn more, follow along on social media, including @mobil1 (Facebook) and @mobil1racing (Instagram and Twitter) for the latest updates and offerings from Mobil 1 and NASCAR. Additionally, be sure to check out the launch video, which was unveiled via social media.

NASCAR, LLC and NASCAR.com are not sponsors of this promotion. NASCAR® is a registered trademark of the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC and is used with expressed permission.

Mobil 1 PR