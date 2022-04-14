Garner Trucking Joins Spire Motorsports Family of Partners

Spire Motorsports is pleased to welcome Garner Trucking to its family of partners with a multi-year agreement beginning with Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.



Garner Trucking is a family-owned and -operated business started in 1960 by Vern and Jean Garner and is highly regarded in the industry for its excellent safety record and on-time delivery performance.



The Garner Trucking livery will be showcased on the decklid of Justin Allgaier’s No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 during this weekend’s Easter Sunday 250-lap classic. Corey LaJoie will also carry the Garner Trucking insignia on his decklid later this season when the NCS returns to the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.



Later in the year, the No. 77 team will carry Garner Trucking on the lower-rear quarter panels at Michigan International Speedway, while returning to LaJoie’s effort at Bristol Motor Speedway in September.



Garner Trucking will provide semi tractors to Spire Motorsports and serve as the team’s Official Transportation Partner.



“I am thrilled to venture into a new sponsorship partnership with the Nos. 7 and 77 Spire Motorsports racing teams,” said Sherri Garner Brumbaugh, President, CEO and Owner of Garner Trucking, Inc. Transportation of the race team’s cars is very important, and Garner Trucking can provide the right trucks to do the job. Good luck to everyone at Spire Motorsports and let’s go racing!”



The Food City Dirt Race will mark Allgaier’s first NCS start this season. He made two starts (Pocono2 – Talladega2) behind the wheel of Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 in 2021.



Allgaier, 35, is the full-time driver of JR Motorsports No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) and a veteran of NASCAR’s premier series with 79 starts on his résumé. The Riverton, Ill., native is currently seventh in the NXS championship point standings on the strength of two top-five and four top-10 finishes in eight races this season.



“Spire Motorsports is proud to add Garner Trucking to our family of partners,” commented Spire Motorsports co-owner T.J. Puchyr. “The transportation industry is critical to what we do every weekend so to bring Garner Trucking on board this season and to take delivery on two new tractors later this year is a proud moment for our team. Their reputation speaks for itself, so we’re geared up to kick off the program this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.”



The Food City Dirt Race from Bristol Motor Speedway will be televised live on FOX Sunday, April 17 beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The ninth of 36 races on the 2022 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Spire Motorsports PR