RelaDyne Partners with LaJoie, Spire Motorsports for DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

Spire Motorsports announced today RelaDyne will showcase its Drydene and DuraMAX brands aboard Corey LaJoie’s No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the May 1 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne at Dover Motor Speedway.



“RelaDyne is proud to partner with Corey LaJoie and Spire Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series,” stated Dan Oehler, EVP of Marketing and Ecommerce for RelaDyne. “It’s important for us to continue building Corey’s history with Drydene, and we look forward to him also carrying our DuraMAX brand on his No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the upcoming DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne. Corey’s passion and desire to compete at the highest level of racing exemplifies what RelaDyne and our DuraMAX and Drydene brands stand for – hard work, reliability, performance, and a competitive spirit second to none.”



RelaDyne, one of the nation’s leading providers of lubricants, fuel, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and industrial reliability services and owner of the DuraMAX automotive brand, announced in September it has added Drydene to its industry leading portfolio of brands through the acquisition of Drydene Performance Products.



Since then, RelaDyne has grown the Drydene brand and products throughout its more than 75 locations allowing customers in the heavy duty, industrial and commercial sectors access to Drydene’s high-quality, proven performance products. This season will mark the fourth consecutive year LaJoie has carried the Drydene livery at “The Monster Mile.” His association with the “hardest working brand in heavy-duty lubrication” dates back to 2019.



RelaDyne’s DuraMAX brand offers high-quality, personal vehicle maintenance solutions, including full synthetic, high mileage and synthetic blend motor oils, antifreeze, filters, wiper blades, brake cleaners, power steering fluids and more. DuraMAX offers a 10-year, up to 300,000-mile engine protection warranty and has been recognized as the best-selling oil brand in the industry since 2018 by fast lube operators.



LaJoie has eight previous NCS Dover starts, logging nearly 2,600 laps on NASCAR’s senior circuit at the ultra-fast, one-mile concrete oval.



In ARCA Menards East Series (formerly NASCAR K&N Pro Series East) competition at Dover, the Concord, N.C., native has recorded five starts, notching one win, three top-five and four top-10 finishes.



“When RelaDyne acquired Drydene, they were steadfast in their commitment to this space and I’m grateful that continues to include our program at Spire Motorsports,” explained LaJoie. “Drydene began supporting my career four years ago and the enthusiasm surrounding the program continues to grow. The same goes for RelaDyne’s support of Dover Motor Speedway. ‘The Monster Mile’ is one of my favorite race tracks. I won a race at Dover during my time in the old K&N Series so I already have a Monster trophy on the shelf. We’ll definitely be looking to rekindle some of that magic.”



The DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne from Dover Motor Speedway will be televised live on FS1 Sunday, May 1 beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 11th of 36 races on the 2022 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Spire Motorsports PR