FedEx Racing Express Facts – Bristol Motor Speedway (Dirt)

Sunday Race Info

Race: Food City Dirt Race

Date/Time: Sunday, April 17 / 7 p.m. ET

Distance: 250 laps / 125.5 miles

Track Length: 0.533 miles

Express Notes

Martinsville Recap: Hamlin finished 28th in last Saturday night's race at Martinsville Speedway. After qualifying 25th, the No. 11 driver battled the handling of his Camry TRD throughout the race and fell three laps down after an issue during the final stage.

Martinsville Recap: Hamlin finished 28th in last Saturday night’s race at Martinsville Speedway. After qualifying 25th, the No. 11 driver battled the handling of his Camry TRD throughout the race and fell three laps down after an issue during the final stage.

Bristol Stats: The FedEx Racing team started second and finished third in last year’s inaugural dirt race at Bristol. It was a solid all-around performance for Hamlin as he finished third in both stages before ultimately ending the day with a top-five finish. He is a two-time winner on Bristol’s traditional concrete layout. In 31 Cup Series starts on the concrete oval, Hamlin has posted nine top-five finishes, 15 top-10s, 894 laps led and four pole awards.

Hamlin Statistics

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway (Dirt)

Races: 1

Wins: 0

Poles: 0

Top-5: 1

Top-10: 1

Laps Led: 1

Avg. Start: 2.0

Avg. Finish: 3.0

Hamlin Conversation – Bristol

Talk about racing Bristol on dirt for the second time…

“I’m looking forward to trying it out again. With a little better weather conditions from what we faced last year and changing from day to night for the race, I think it’s going to be a better event overall. It will be good to get those two practice sessions on Friday and be able to work on the car a little bit. Between the new car and the changes they made to the track, it’s going to be completely different than what we saw last year.”

FedEx Strong: April 15 marks the one-year anniversary of the tragic shooting at the Indianapolis FedEx Ground facility. Hamlin and the No. 11 team will honor those affected by the tragedy by featuring INDY on the FedEx Camry’s b-post and c-post as well as #fedexstrong on the TV panel.

