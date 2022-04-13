Christopher Bell - No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

Bristol Dirt: Christopher Bell started 15 th at the Bristol Dirt race in 2021 and raced his way up to second by the competition caution. Bell was trying to work the top line when he got sideways and got hit by another car. The damage was too severe to continue, resulting in a 34 th -place finish.

Dirt Racing History: Bell is right at home racing on dirt. Bell won back-to-back-to-back Chili Bowl wins in 2017, 2018 and 2019. In addition to his Chili Bowl wins, Bell also has five World of Outlaw (WOO) victories, 2019 at Haubstadt Indiana, two WOO wins at Eldora Speedway (2016 and 2018), in 2015 he won at Pevely, MO and his first win in the series came in 2014 at Jacksonville, IL.

NASCAR Truck Racing on Dirt: Bell has competed three times in the NASCAR Truck Series at Eldora Speedway. His first start came in 2015 where he started fourth, led 106 laps and took home the win. In 2016 Bell finished second and in 2017 he crossed the finish line ninth.

Martinsville Recap: Bell started 20th Saturday night at Martinsville Speedway and by lap three was up to fifth. Bell started stage two second, but the handling worsened over a long run and cost him some positions on track. A pit stop penalty during the final stage cost him a lap to the field and without many cautions the team couldn't get back on the lead lap, resulting in a 20th-place finish.

Joe Gibbs Racing at Bristol Dirt: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has four combined starts on the dirt at BMS, with 134 total laps led, one top-five and one top-10 finish. JGR has an average starting position of 6.5 and an average finish of 18.3.

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has four combined starts on the dirt at BMS, with 134 total laps led, one top-five and one top-10 finish. JGR has an average starting position of 6.5 and an average finish of 18.3. RACE INFO: The Food City Dirt Race at Bristol begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 17, 2022. The race will be broadcast live on FOX, Sirius XM 90, and PRN Radio.

Christopher Bell: “The Bristol dirt race is a one-of-a-kind event. I’m excited to see how night time changes the race, and I hope to put on a great show.”

