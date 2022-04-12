Autograph Partners with Penske Entertainment, Team Penske for Exclusive NFT Deal across Legendary Motorsports Properties

Autograph, the Web3 brand co-founded by Tom Brady and pioneering a new era of digital experiences, today announced an exclusive deal with Penske Entertainment and Team Penske, leveraging their owned entities within the fast-paced motorsports landscape. The relationship encompasses three storied and globally relevant racing brands:

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES, North America’s premier open-wheel auto racing series.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway , also known as “The Racing Capital of the World,” home to the Indianapolis 500, the world’s largest single-day sporting event.

Team Penske , one of the most successful teams in the history of motorsports with more than 600 race wins, including 18 Indy 500 victories and three Daytona 500 wins.

The multiyear partnership will see its first premiere NFT collections drop in conjunction with the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 29 on NBC. “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” will serve as the launch point for what will be a utility-laden, expansive offering from Autograph and Penske’s iconic motorsports properties, leveraging extremely vast historical archives, past and present drivers and race cars, and ticketing activations around the Indy 500. More information on the initial drops will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Autograph is thrilled to partner with all of Penske’s motorsport brands to honor its legacy and to help lay the groundwork for its future in Web3,” said Dillon Rosenblatt, co-founder and CEO at Autograph. “Launching a collection with a growing racing series and one of the most important motorsports teams ever, ahead of the biggest single-day spectator sporting event in the world, is a privilege we do not take lightly.”

“Growing the engagement we have with our fans across the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Team Penske and Indianapolis Motor Speedway is one of our most important strategies,” said Jonathan Gibson, executive vice president of Penske Corp. “The convergence of sports and technology provides us many unique opportunities, including this new opportunity with NFTs and digital collectables. We believe Autograph is the perfect partner, and I can’t wait to reward our fans with unique opportunities to get closer to the sport through this new innovative relationship. And nothing brings the racing world together like the Month of May and the Indianapolis 500, so it’s the perfect launching point for this innovative partnership.”

For more information on Autograph and the partnership with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Team Penske, please visit: http://www.autograph.io.

Team Penske PR