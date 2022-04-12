Kyle Busch Getting Dirty

What is your outlook on the dirt at Bristol? “For me, I didn’t grow up racing just on dirt like some of these guys – Kyle (Larson) and Ricky (Stenhouse Jr.) – but I did race dirt when I was a kid. I raced Legend cars, Modifieds, all on dirt, and then pavement ever since. I did run the Super Late Models on dirt with the Prelude races that Tony (Stewart) had years ago. I was able to finish first, second, third in a few of those, so it was pretty fun. Those cars are made for dirt. Every time people ask, ‘Why wouldn’t you race a truck (at Eldora)’ – these things are just so heavy, and the tire is not at all conducive to producing grip. It’s the Cup Series, so we will go out there and give it everything we’ve got and see what we can do. It’s just going to be about learning what we can, and the differences between what we had last year and this new car, as well. These vehicles are so much different than what you would normally race on dirt. We’ll do what we can to get a good run with our M&M’S Crunchy Cookie Camry TRD.” Do the drivers with dirt experience have an advantage? “The dirt guys, I would say, definitely have an advantage. The more experience you have on dirt, the more trust you have in what the vehicle can do on dirt and what your driving style is, or what your driving technique can be, and how you can trust the grip level that the dirt has versus what your car has. I think there are a lot of things the dirt guys can really pick up on. You always see in those truck races the guys who are good at it, that put some time into it, are better than the ones that do not. I can’t name them all, but (Kyle) Larson, Christopher (Bell), (Tyler) Reddick, even Bubba (Wallace). Bubba never really had any dirt experience, but he did a good job in the Eldora race for us. Those guys will shine, and I think they will be faster during points of the weekend, but I think it’s all going to be circumstantial on how it comes down to the end and what exactly happens toward the finish.” Did Joe Gibbs Racing lean on the dirt experience of Kyle Busch Motorsports last year at Bristol? “Definitely. We were an open book as far as all the experiences that we had with Eldora and the races that we’d run on dirt over there. Setup stuff, I don’t know how much of that can be the same, but definitely some of the pieces and components, and the things that we would do in order to prepare for the dirt race. One of them is as simple as just knowing that you need a Swiffer in your car. The cars build enough dust and dirt and there’s enough static electricity on the windshield, the plexiglass, that it will pick up and keep the dirt on the inside of the windows, so you need something to clean off the windows under yellow. It’s just little stuff like that, that I think is imperative to your success at the Bristol dirt race.” TSC PR