Josh Williams’ NASCAR Cup Series Debut at Bristol Motor Speedway

Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) is pleased to announce that NASCAR Xfinity Series driver, Josh Williams, will drive LFM’s Cup Series No. 78 Ford in the Bristol Motor Speedway Food City Dirt Race on April 17, 2022.

Josh Williams is currently a full-time driver for NASCAR Xfinity Series team, B.J. McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) piloting the Chevy Camaro No. 78. BJMM is co-owned by LFM’s CEO, Jessica McLeod, and LFM’s co-owner and driver, B.J. McLeod. Having one of B.J. McLeod’s Xfinity Series team drivers, Williams, step-up and compete in their first NASCAR Cup Series race on behalf of the LFM team makes this driver announcement a testament to the program’s developmental capabilities.

“One of my favorite personal involvements within the sport of NASCAR is being a driver development coach,” said BJMM’s co-owner and LFM’s co-owner and driver, B.J. McLeod. "This is one of the most rewarding hats to wear because of the hard work and dedication you witness as these determined drivers push themselves to the limits. Josh Williams is a driver that has consistently displayed talent, control, and drive. I’ve witnessed these qualities in previous seasons and this year as he has been a full-time driver on my Xfinity Series team. His proficiency behind the wheel has not gone unnoticed. Live Fast Motorsports is excited to welcome him at the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol for his Cup Series debut.”

Williams is from Port Charlotte, Florida. He started go-kart racing at an early age and then transitioned to Fastrucks, Legends Cars and then the ARCA series where he accumulated over 100 starts. One of Williams major career highlights was winning the 2005 Bandolero Championship in Nashville TN.

Since then, Williams has competed in the Xfinity Series for 6 years and started his own driver development team, Josh Williams Motorsports. The 2022 Bristol Dirt Race will mark a new chapter of William’s journey as he embarks into the Cup Series and races on Easter Sunday, April 17.

The magnitude of this moment is not lost on Williams even as he battles some adversity in his 2022 season.

“Racing on Sundays is every drivers dream right? I have been racing since I was 4 years old, never had a 9-5 job just worked every day of my life in racing to get to this point and get here the hard way. I didn’t have the open check book some people have I didn’t have a family member who was a NASCAR hero at one point. All I had was the mind set I wasn’t going to stop until I made it to the cup series. I owe a lot of people credit for the support and knowledge they provided me to get to this point. I’m ready to start this path to full time on Sundays!”

Williams’ primary sponsors, Star Tron, Alloy Employer Services, Sleep Well Inc., and General Formulations have all been loyal and long-term partners for Josh throughout his NASCAR Xfinity Series career to date and are equally excited to take the step towards Sunday racing.

Josh’s longest running sponsor Star Brite/Star Tron the first national brand to step up for Williams in the NASCAR ranks had this to say about the opportunity for Sunday racing.

“Wow, having our brand on the hood of a NASCAR Cup series car being driven by our longtime partner Josh Williams is a dream come true,” said Executive Vice President of Star Brite/ Star Tron, Gregor Dornau. “Our two teams have spent 5+ years preparing for this and can’t wait to see it happen. Congratulations to Josh and the team, we are very proud and excited to take this next step.”

Alloy Employer Services out of Columbus Ohio came into the program during the pandemic in 2020 and quickly became an anchor partner who with a contingent plan to spend Easter Sunday in Bristol, TN. supporting their favorite driver, Williams.

“After years of hard work and incredible racing, we are excited to see Josh competing in his first Cup Series race,” said Vice President of Marketing at Alloy Employer Services, Chris Estey. “Having this race at Bristol and on dirt is amazing. This will be pure racing on a wild and short track where anything can happen! We are so pleased by how our partnership with Josh has brought us to the Cup Series. Sunday cannot come fast enough for any of us at Alloy.”

Tune-in to watch the Food City Dirt Race on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at 7 PM EST on FS1 and cheer on Josh Williams in the No. 78.

LFM PR