Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Bristol Advance

Daniel Suárez had never watched a race as a fan, much less competed, on dirt until a few days before the first ever dirt race on the half-mile high banks of Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway last year.

It was the NASCAR Cup Series' first dirt race in years and the Monterrey, Mexico native had no idea what to expect.

His Trackhouse Racing crew visited Smoky Mountain Speedway in Marysville, Tenn. a few days before the Bristol race for the 30-year-old to drive a street-stock on the .4-mile dirt track.