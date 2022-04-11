FRM Martinsville Recap: Smith Top-10 in Truck Race, McDowell 25th and Gilliland Earns Best Starting Position

MCDOWELL FIGHTS HARD ALL RACE, FINISHES 25th
Saturday evening, Navage Nasal Care returned to the No. 34 Ford Mustang. Qualifying well, McDowell started in the 16th position. The team quickly fought back from being shuffled to the outside groove on the initial start to finish Stage One in the "Lucky Dog" position.
Working to fix a loose handling car, the Navage Nasal Care team made the appropriate adjustments under the stage break. McDowell came out in Stage Two, raced hard, but a lack of cautions and grip on the outside groove didn't allow McDowell to make any progress.
The team finished the race in the 25th position after much of the same in the final stage. The car had speed, but just a lack of passing affected the final result.
MCDOWELL ON MARTINSVILLE:
"We were fighting the car for a while, but it started to come to us in the end. We were fast and running top-15 laps times, but what hurt us was that caution after our green flag stop. After that, we just were not able to get the track position back. The result doesn't reflect how our Navage Nasal Care Ford Mustang raced."