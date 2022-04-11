FRM Martinsville Recap: Smith Top-10 in Truck Race, McDowell 25th and Gilliland Earns Best Starting Position

ZANE SMITH REBOUNDS AFTER SPEEDING PENALTY TO FINISH 9TH

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway started off with a wet track. Rain throughout Thursday kept the trucks under their covers right until race time. Smith benefited from the rain, as both practice and qualifying were cancelled. Thus, Smith started from the pole.

The No. 38 Michael Roberts Construction (MRC) Ford F-150 team had a great start to the race. Smith jumped out to the front and led every lap of Stage One to pick up his third stage win of the season.

Smith raced in the top-10 for a majority of the final two stages, but suffered a speeding penalty exiting pit road. Smith raced back through the field, made one last pit stop for fresh tires, and charged from 20th to ninth in the final laps.

SMITH ON MARTINSVILLE:

"We had another really fast truck in Martinsville. I hate that we were caught speeding there, but the No. 38 MRC crew did great all night to give me exactly what I needed to rebound. We've been in contention every race so far this year and that's all we can ask for."