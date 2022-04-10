CHEVY NCS AT MARTINSVILLE: William Byron Race Winner Quick Quote and Notes

Behind the wheel of his No. 24 RaptorTough.com Camaro ZL1, William Byron led the field to the checkered flag in the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway.

· The win is Byron’s second of the 2022 season and his fourth-career NASCAR Cup Series victory. It also marks the 284th NASCAR Cup Series triumph for Hendrick Motorsports, the winningest organization in NASCAR history.

· Byron started the 400-lap race from the fifth position, capturing a runner-up finish in both stages. The Hendrick Motorsports driver took the lead at the beginning of the final stage, leading 212 laps to capture the victory.

· Byron is the only repeat winner thus far this season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

· Byron’s triumph is the fifth of the season for the Camaro ZL1; and the 59th victory for Team Chevy at Martinsville to lead all manufacturers.

· The winningest brand in NASCAR, Chevrolet now has 819th all-time NASCAR Cup Series victories.

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 RAPTORTOUGH.COM CAMARO ZL1, Race Winner Quick Quote:

Q. Your crew got you the lead at the end of Stage 2. You did the rest all night long. You had to fend off a late-race restart; didn't place a wheel wrong all night long. How good does it feel to win at Martinsville?

“It feels awesome. When that last caution came out, I thought everyone behind us would pit and luckily we stayed out. We were aggressive. We felt like we could re-fire on the tires and be okay; and you've got one of the most aggressive guys behind you in (Joey) Logano. I knew I chattered the tires in (turns) 3 and 4 and kind of left the bottom open, but was able to block my exits and get a good drive off.

This one is for my mom. This same weekend last year she had kind of a mini-stroke and was diagnosed with brain cancer. It means a lot to have her here and it's been a crazy year. But she's doing great. And thanks, everybody, for the support. I kind of felt like she was riding in there with me. It's cool to have her here and I'm definitely going to enjoy this one.”

Q. She was definitely riding with you on the pit box all night long. A lot of smiles. What do you think that moment is going to be like when you see her in a minute?

“It's going to be awesome. I love my parents. They've been so supportive, but also kind of let me grow up as I get older. Yeah, I've got a great support system. Thanks to all the fans for coming out. Great crowd. I’ve always wanted to win at Martinsville (Speedway). Got two clocks this weekend, so I'll enjoy that.”