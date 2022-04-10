FOX Sports Plans Special Easter Weekend Programming Anchored by Bristol Dirt Race

In celebration of the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series race scheduled on Easter Sunday, FOX Sports presents a special weekend programming block, including a telecast of Bristol Motor Speedway’s Easter celebration service and the return of a familiar face in the FOX NASCAR television booth.

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Darrell Waltrip, who retired as a FOX NASCAR analyst at the conclusion of the 2019 season after 19 years with FOX Sports, will serve as the guest analyst for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race alongside former colleague Mike Joy and analyst Clint Bowyer (7:00 PM ET on FOX).

“After a couple of seasons retired from the FOX booth, I’m really looking forward to being back up there with Mike (Joy) and now with Clint (Bowyer),” said Waltrip, three-time champion and the winningest driver at Bristol with 12 victories. “But I really feel sorry for Mike – he always had his hands full with me, but now he has double trouble with Bowyer and me. It will be a blast. I still watch every single race, and I am excited about seeing the new car on Bristol Dirt.”

At 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, prior to the start of prerace programming, FS1 will televise Bristol Motor Speedway’s Easter celebration service from outside the stadium in the fan midway area. Pastor Max Lucado will deliver an Easter Sunday message, with musical performances by Grammy Award winner Chris Tomlin and Gary LeVox, former lead singer for Rascal Flatts. FS1’s hourlong coverage of the service also includes several poignant interviews and features with Brad Keselowski, Aric Almirola, Michael McDowell, Ty Dillon and Regan Smith in which they and their families share their Easter traditions. A special feature with Speedway Motorsports Inc. President and COO Marcus Smith will air, and Coach Joe Gibbs and Waltrip also are part of the broadcast.

FOX Sports’ prerace coverage begins at 5:30 PM ET on FS1 with NASCAR RACEDAY, before the program’s move to FOX at 6:00 PM ET. In the FOX prerace show, Tom Rinaldi has the story on the unique path to a family bond for Bristol Motor Speedway President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell. Race coverage for the Food City Bristol Dirt Race begins at 7:00 PM ET on FOX. Joy, Bowyer and Waltrip are joined for race coverage by technical analyst

Larry McReynolds and pit reporters Jamie Little and Regan Smith. FOX NASCAR kicks off the Easter weekend programming block Friday with NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice (3:00 PM ET on FS1).

The full FOX NASCAR Easter weekend programming lineup is below:

FOX NASCAR EASTER WEEKEND PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE

(all times live unless otherwise noted and subject to change)

Friday, April 15

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice (3:00 PM ET) (FS1)

NASCAR Cup Series practice (4:00 PM ET) (FS1)

NASCAR RACE HUB: WEEKEND EDITION (5:00 PM ET) (FS1)

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series final practice (5:30 PM ET) (FS1)

NASCAR Cup Series final practice (6:30 PM ET) (FS1)

Saturday, April 16

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying races (4:30 PM ET) (FS2; available via the FOX Sports app with FS1 authentication)

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying races (6:00 PM ET) (FS2; available via the FOX Sports app with FS1 authentication)

NASCAR RACEDAY-NCWTS (7:00 PM ET) (FS1)

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race (8:00 PM ET) (FS1)

Sunday, April 17

Bristol Motor Speedway Easter Celebration (4:30 PM ET) (FS1)

NASCAR RACEDAY (5:30 PM ET) (FS1)

NASCAR RACEDAY (6:00 PM ET) (FOX)

NASCAR Cup Series race (7:00 PM ET) (FOX)

