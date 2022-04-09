Burton Qualifies 29th at Martinsville

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang are set to start 29th in Saturday night’s Blue-Emu 400 at Martinsville Speedway.



Burton also was 29th in Friday’s practice session, with a best lap of 93.391 miles per hour, which he turned on the 17th of his 24 laps run.



He was 22nd best on the 10-consecutive-lap runs, posting an average speed of 93.109 mph on his Laps 21-30.



Burton was poised to move up the speed chart during qualifying but slid his left-front tire on his first lap, which hurt his speed for both laps. Still, he bettered his speed from practice, touring the tight half-mile oval at 94.050 mph.



Saturday’s 400-lapper is the first points-paying short-track race on the 2022 Cup Series schedule and the first night race.



The Blue-Emu 400 is set to get the green flag just after 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time with TV coverage on FOX Sports One.



Stage breaks are set for Laps 80 and 180.

WBR PR