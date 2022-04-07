Decision of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel -- RFK Racing

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel today heard and considered an appeal of an L2 level penalty issued on March 23, 2022 to RFK Racing, driver Brad Keselowski and crew chief Matt McCall in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The penalty concerns the following sections in the 2022 NASCAR Rule Book: Section 14.1 C&D and 14.5 A&D.

Upon hearing the testimony, the decisions of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel are:

That the Appellants violated the Rule(s) set forth in the Penalty Notice. That the Panel affirms and upholds the original Penalty assessed by NASCAR

The Appeals Panel members for this hearing:

Mr. Dixon Johnston

Mr. Bill Mullis

Mr. Dale Pinilis

The Appellants have the right to appeal the decision of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel to the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer in accordance with the NASCAR Rule Book.

NASCAR PR