Petty GMS Event Preview: Martinsville Speedway

- Run with the Best: ChevyLiners.com will serve as primary partner on Dillon's Chevrolet Camaro for Saturday night's race at Martinsville, marking the third consecutive event that the grey and mustard colors of Chevrolet Accessories have adorned the No. 42 machine.

- About ChevyLiners.com: When it comes to floor protection for your Chevrolet, be sure to run with the best. For ultimate interior protection, Premium All-Weather Floor Liners by Chevrolet Accessories are the solution. Offering precision coverage around interior trim, driver pedals, seat tracks, and door sills, they're constructed of quality materials that provide optimum carpet and interior trim protection, isolating debris and moisture while remaining removable for cleaning.

- From the Drivers Seat: What has your experience been with the Next Gen car so far? What are your thoughts on this new model?

“I love it. Anytime there is a massive change, it opens the door for massive opportunity. That is the way that I choose to look at it. I don’t like to get stuck on change and why it shouldn’t work, but why it is going to work. It has been a lot of fun to drive. There are a lot of nuance things that I still don’t know why it feels a certain way or why it does certain things, but that is something over time that we will learn and build a notebook on. Time is only going to tell when you’ve had so many years of experience in a certain style and build of a car. There are so many new components of the car and as a driver, you become more connected to the car with more laps that you have in it. I’m growing in it, we are all growing in it, and it’s only a matter of time before it feels second nature to drive it.”