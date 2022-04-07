Petty GMS Event Preview: Martinsville Speedway

- Sharp Focus: FOCUSfactor will serve as primary partner on Jones's Chevrolet Camaro for Saturday night's race at Martinsville. As the anchor sponsor on the No. 43 machine, FOCUSfactor's blue and green colors have been on display for every race so far this season.
- In the Booth: Jones will join Adam Alexander and Austin Dillon in the television booth for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Virginia short track on Friday evening. Tune in to FS1 at 7:30 p.m. ET to hear Jones provide driver insights to the broadcast.
- About FOCUSfactor: FOCUSfactor is sold at America’s leading retailers such as Costco, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe and Amazon.com. FOCUSfactor, America’s leading brain health supplement, is a nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. In December 2012, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent 8,329,227 covering FOCUSfactor’s proprietary formulation “for enhanced mental function”. The issuance of the patent marked one of the few times a patent has been issued for a nationally branded nutritional supplement. FOCUSfactor is clinically tested with results demonstrating improvements in focus, concentration and memory in healthy adults.
- From the Drivers Seat: How are you adapting to the Next Gen car? Does it fit your driving style?
“You are constantly learning. Every time you hit the racetrack, you are going through figuring out what this car likes from a driver standpoint - of what you can do as a driver to make it better, what you need to ask for to make it better. People are having to drive a tighter racecar at this point. No one is super comfortable with driving it free and figuring out what the limits are. But that is part of a new car and learning through it. Overall, I feel pretty comfortable with it. I do feel like it suits my driving style, especially on short tracks and so far, the mile and a half as well. I’ve been pretty happy with the race car and how it’s drove to this point.”