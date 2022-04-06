Christopher Bell - No. 20 Yahoo! Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Martinsville Speedway

No. 20 Yahoo! Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

Christopher Bell heads to Martinsville Speedway to make his fifth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at the 0.526-mile track. Bell finished seventh in the spring of 2021 at Martinsville and was on track for another top-10 finish in the fall until he got a flat tire and had to pit, he was able to earn a lead-lap 17 -place finish. History at Martinsville: Bell has four prior starts in the NASCAR Truck Series at Martinsville, earning two top-five and three top-10 finishes. Bell has led 112 laps at Martinsville and has never finished lower than 19 th .

Joe Gibbs Racing has earned 13 NCS victories at Martinsville. In 154 combined starts, the organization has tallied 54 top-five finishes, 83 top-10s and 6,111 laps led. RACE INFO: The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 9, 2022. The race will be broadcast live on FS1, Sirius XM 90, and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “I think Martinsville is going to be full contact. Martinsville is the most like the Clash that we’ve had so those will be our best notes and we know there was a lot of contact there. I think by cutting down the distance it will add intensity to the entire race.”

