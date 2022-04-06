McDowell and WISE-EV Charge Up New Partnership

Another new partner has joined Daytona 500 Champion Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports (FRM) Ford Mustang team. The No. 34 WISE-EV Ford will be featured for three races during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, starting at Texas Motor Speedway in May for the All-Star Race. The No. 34 WISE-EV Ford will return to the track for the Cup Series debut at World Wide Technology Raceway in June and for the Kansas Speedway race in September.



WISE-EV Charging, a division of WISE Power, is a renewable energy services provider, building a network of innovative fast charging Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations across the country. Utilizing a “Hub and Spoke” method for plotting its charging locations, the WISE-EV network will feature ultra-fast chargers to enable electric vehicle drivers to extend their trips and improve travel times. Drivers will navigate the network with a mobile app steering them to WISE-EV locations providing relevant information and special offers.



Following successful sponsorships with Kansas Speedway and Auto Club Speedway, WISE-EV now hopes to charge things up on the track with McDowell carrying its bright colors.



“We are thrilled to partner with a well-running team and to be a part of the on-track action,” Kevin Williams, founder and CEO of WISE Power said. “We have seen firsthand how NASCAR events help us grow our business, and we see a lot of potential with Michael and his crew. We can’t wait for the No. 34 WISE-EV Ford Mustang’s debut in Texas next month.”



McDowell and the No. 34 team are looking to build on early season successes. With multiple top-10 runs, and many top-20 finishes, the team is looking forward to featuring WISE-EV on the car for the All-Star Race on May 22.



“It’s awesome being able to welcome new partners to the team," McDowell said. "We have had amazing new partners this season and it's great to see WISE-EV join us with their renewable initiatives and game-changing EV charging technology. They are looking to educate fans on how their products can help them. We just want to spread that message."



WISE-EV continues to attract distribution partners and properties with its innovative financing programs, and turnkey installation and support infrastructure. With the ever-increasing number of electric vehicles on the roads, demand for fast, convenient charging continues to rise. WISE-EV offers smart, sustainable and forward-thinking solutions to meet those needs.



For more information on WISE-EV, visit wise-ev.com.



FRM PR