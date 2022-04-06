No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

TRUEX AT MARTINSVILLE: Martin Truex Jr. has won three of the past five NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway, including the track’s spring race the past two seasons. Overall, the New Jersey native has posted nine top-five finishes, 15 top-10s, 1,016 laps led and one pole award in 32 career starts at the .526-mile oval. He claimed his first Martinsville victory in dominant fashion back in October 2019 by leading a track-record 464 laps on the way to a playoff win. The next year, he led the final 131 laps to score his second win at the track. Last April, Truex passed teammate Denny Hamlin late in the race and led the final 20 laps to win for a third time.

Truex led 80 laps and won stage two on the way to a fourth-place finish in last Sunday’s race at Richmond Raceway. For Truex, it was his seventh consecutive top-five finish at Richmond and his third straight top-10 run this season. He currently ranks third in the series standings, only 19 points out of the top spot. BASS PRO SHOPS: A longtime supporter of Truex and NASCAR, Bass Pro Shops will be featured as the primary sponsor of the No. 19 Camry this weekend at Martinsville. Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri. Today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more.

Joe Gibbs Racing owns 13 NASCAR Cup Series victories at Martinsville Speedway. In 154 combined starts at the .526-mile oval, the organization has accumulated 54 top-five finishes, 83 top-10s, 6,111 laps led and 10 pole awards. Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Bobby Labonte, and Tony Stewart join Truex on the list of drivers who have taken JGR to victory lane at Martinsville. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway begins Saturday, April 9, at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1, MRN Radio, and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Martin Truex Jr., Driver of the No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD

How are you feeling about the direction of the team going to Martinsville this weekend?

“I feel pretty good about how things are going. I think everyone up and down pit road is still trying to get a handle on this new car, but I definitely liked the improvements we had last week at Richmond. James (Small, crew chief) and all my guys and everyone back at Joe Gibbs Racing and TRD are working so hard right now to put us in position to win. It was great to see their hard work pay off last week with what I thought was the best car there. Hopefully we can keep that up and maybe carry some of that momentum to Martinsville.”

JGR PR