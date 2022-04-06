Yahoo and Toyota Racing Development Announce a Multi-year Agreement

Yahoo and Toyota Racing Development (TRD) are pleased to announce a multi-year agreement. Yahoo has been named an Official Partner of TRD and will receive several assets as part of the agreement, including primary schemes with Toyota-backed teams of Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM), Venturini Motorsports (VMS), and Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM).

“At Yahoo, we connect people to their passions with the content and experiences that fuel their day,” said Iván Markman, Chief Business Officer at Yahoo. “We’re excited to work with TRD this year, and look forward to seeing the Yahoo brand at high speed.”

Yahoo is no stranger to motorsports, partnering with teams that compete in international organizations like Formula 1, MotoGP, and Extreme E. Now the brand’s iconic purple will be seen across multiple NASCAR series this season. Christopher Bell will debut the No. 20 Yahoo Toyota Camry TRD this weekend at Martinsville Speedway. Bell will also fly the Yahoo colors at several iconic events on the NASCAR schedule, including the 600-mile event in Charlotte on Memorial Day weekend, the Southern 500 classic at Darlington Raceway, and the annual Bristol night race, along with Road America’s second-ever Cup Series race on July 3rd, which Bell nearly drove to victory one year ago. Yahoo will also get primary placement on Kyle Busch’s final Truck Series start of the season at Sonoma Raceway in June.



Additionally, Yahoo will support the Toyota Driver Development (TD2) program and drivers John Hunter Nemechek, Jesse Love, and Kaylee Bryson. Truck Series championship contender Nemechek will feature the Yahoo colors in back-to-back races at Pocono Raceway and Indianapolis Raceway Park in July, while 17-year-old Love will run the Yahoo livery in five ARCA events for Venturini Motorsports. Chili Bowl history-maker Bryson will be in the Yahoo midget in dirt competition for 18 events.

“Yahoo is an iconic brand, and we are thrilled to align TRD with them,” said Jack Irving, group manager, commercial, TRD. “Yahoo and TRD are very excited about the future of this program, and we are ready to showcase them across several of Toyota’s racing disciplines this season.”

This is the second official partnership announcement for TRD this year, which continues to boast of long-time partners such as Mobil 1, JBL and Safelite Auto Glass.

TRD PR