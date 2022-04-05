HaasTooling.com Racing: Cole Custer Martinsville Advance

What are your thoughts about the significance of doing well at Martinsville, being one of the iconic short tracks in NASCAR,? “Martinsville is definitely one every single driver wants to win because I think the driver can make a pretty big difference there. You get the grandfather clock, all the history about the place, every single driver wants to go there and get that trophy. It’s just one of those tracks I would call one of the crown jewel races because it’s one you want to check off your list.” What’s the biggest thing you’re looking forward to about racing there this weekend? “For me, it’s always been just the challenge of it. I started my career at Martinsville in the Truck Series, but this weekend will be a whole new adventure with the NextGen car. It seems to be very suited to short-track racing, and it seems to stand up really well to the beating and banging, so I’m really looking forward to that. Martinsville is one of those tracks where, when you’re out there by yourself, you have to finesse your car around the track and it takes a lot of rhythm. And once you get out there with 39 other cars, it becomes a physical race. So it’s a matter of balancing those two things of finesse and beating and banging. It’s definitely one of the toughest tracks on the schedule.” People say it takes a long time to master it. Do you feel like you’re mastering it? “I would not say I’ve mastered Martinsville, yet. I don’t know if you ever master Martinsville. It’s a place that is always going to challenge you. Something different is going to always happen in the race, something is always going to get thrown at you, like somebody messing your race up or something like that. It’s just a constant battle of trying to get your car to handle right and then to try and navigate through 39 other cars.” You talk about navigating – what does that mean at a place like Martinsville? “They call it the paperclip for a reason. It’s one of those tracks where you have to try and go down this long straightaway and then come to a stop, pretty much, in the corner, and how you manage your brakes and how you manage the throttle – everything about it is just difficult. And you have to finesse the car around the corners. It’s one of those tracks that’s not easy for a driver to figure out and try and get a rhythm.” TSC PR