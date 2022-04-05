RFK, Solomon Plumbing Announce Partnership for Bristol Dirt Race with Keselowski, No. 6 Team

RFK Racing has announced that Solomon Plumbing – a Michigan-based company – will serve as the primary partner for Brad Keselowski and the No. 6 team for the upcoming Bristol Dirt Race on April 17. In addition to the primary scheme in Bristol, the brand will also continue as an associate partner for multiple races on the No. 6 Ford throughout the season.

“We’re excited to welcome aboard Solomon to the No. 6 team for a special dirt race in Bristol coming up,” said Steve Newmark, President, RFK Racing. “This partnership is a perfect match for both our race team and Brad with the ties back to Michigan. They’ve dipped their toes into the NASCAR space before in other series, but we’re excited to welcome them to our team and showcase what RFK has to offer to new clients in the sport.”

Solomon specializes in plumbing and fire services for new development, construction and complete remodeling. With roots in New Hudson, Michigan, as well as a North Carolina office, Solomon is the developer’s choice to provide turn-key plumbing and fire solutions from start to finish for multi-unit housing, high rise buildings and complete residential developments.

Keselowski, a Michigan native, is a three-time winner at ‘The World’s Fastest Half Mile’ in 23 starts overall. He most recently won the 2020 spring race after starting from the pole, and went to victory lane in back-to-back races in 2011-12.

In the NASCAR Cup Series’ first-ever visit to the dirt last season, Keselowski crossed the line 11th after starting 20th. This season will see the same track setup, but feature the Next Gen car on dirt for the first time in its young history. Overall, at Bristol, Jack Roush has 11 wins all-time, second-most of any track on the circuit, with four different drivers, accounting for half of the company’s 22 wins all-time on short tracks.

The Solomon Plumbing No. 6 Ford Mustang will see the track for the first time Friday afternoon, April 15, for a pair of practice sessions at BMS. Qualifying (heat) races are scheduled to take place Saturday evening, with the 250-lap dirt event set for Sunday evening, April 17, at 7 p.m. ET (FOX, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90).

