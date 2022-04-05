Cross Country Adjusting Joins Gilliland Rookie Campaign

Todd Gilliland will have a new partner heading into one of his favorite tracks this weekend. Cross Country Adjusting, an industry leader in insurance claim services, will support the No. 38 Ford Mustang team this weekend at the Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. Gilliland is a former winner in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the track and considers it one of his best.



Gilliland will be making his first NASCAR Cup Series start at Martinsville with Cross Country Adjusting branding and colors on his No. 38 Ford Mustang. Cross Country Adjusting provides services such as commercial and residential property claim management, flood adjusting, catastrophe response and more. Their commitment to excellence aligns with the sport of NASCAR.



“Just as in NASCAR, every detail matters,” said Troy Shaw, Vice President of Cross Country Adjusting. “We pride ourselves in being the best in what we do and provide our customers the best product in the market. We want people to learn more about us and that is why we are partnering with Front Row Motorsports and Todd Gilliland in front of a national audience at the Martinsville Speedway. We can provide a service to the fans and those involved in the sport.”



For Gilliland, he is happy to have more support in his inaugural NASCAR Cup Series season. He’s also looking forward to heading to Martinsville.



“Our Cross Country Adjusting Ford Mustang looks awesome,” Gilliland stated. “There have been many great partners who are helping us this season. That gives me more confidence knowing that we have this support. This weekend it is another new partner with Cross Country Adjusting joining the team. We are glad they are with us.



“And it’s really cool they are with us at Martinsville. I just love this track and can’t wait to race there on Saturday night. It’s just cool. The car is going to look great; the fans will be excited and I’m going to be excited. It’s a race that I’m really looking forward to.”



For more information about Cross Country Adjusting, visit www.ccadjust.com.



FRM PR