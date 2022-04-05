Epilepsy Foundation Sponsorship at Martinsville Speedway

Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) announced today their partnership with the Epilepsy Foundation to sponsor NASCAR’s Cup Series’ No. 78 in the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400.

This sponsorship is especially significant to Live Fast Motorsports and co-owner, Matt Tifft, because of the story it holds and stance it affirms. In 2019, Matt Tifft competed in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, driving the No. 36 Ford Mustang until a seizure at Martinsville Speedway put a halt to his racing career. Following this health complication, Tifft was diagnosed with epilepsy. In 2020, Tifft started Live Fast Motorsports with CEO, Jessica McLeod, and co-owner and driver, B.J. McLeod. The 2022 Martinsville Speedway race will mark Tifft’s first-return to the track since his seizure in 2019. Live Fast Motorsports’ partnership with the Epilepsy Foundation aims to spread awareness of the disorder and collect donations to further aid research and support for individuals battling epilepsy.

“Having the Epilepsy Foundation represented across Live Fast Motorsport’s No. 78 at Martinsville Speedway signifies a great statement of progression for both the Foundation and I,” said co-owner of Live Fast Motorsports, Matt Tifft. “Running this special scheme on the exact track that my story once unfolded at shows great power in personal perseverance and testifies to the ongoing and improving scientific advancements available today. The Live Fast Motorsports team & I are proud to represent the Epilepsy Foundation at Martensville and hope it serves as a great testimony of awareness, acceptance, and hope in the community.”

The Epilepsy Foundation focuses on serving the epilepsy community through advocacy, education, direct services and research for new therapies. Their mission is to lead the fight to overcome the challenges of living with epilepsy and to accelerate therapies to stop seizures, find cures and save lives.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Matt and Live Fast Motorsports to raise awareness about epilepsy among NASCAR fans,” said Laura Thrall, president and CEO, Epilepsy Foundation. “Matt’s strength and resilience is admirable, and we are so appreciative that he is using his public platform to support the 3.4 million people living with epilepsy in the U.S. This is only the beginning of a great partnership. We look forward to what we can accomplish together for our community.”



Live Fast Motorsports and the Epilepsy Foundation are excited for this weekend’s race in Martensville. Both organizations aim to work together to educate the public and raise money towards programs and services for people with epilepsy. For more information about the Epilepsy Foundation, please visit epilepsy.com. To donate to the Epilepsy Foundation, please visit epilepsy.com/donate. Tune-in to watch the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 7:30 PM EST on FS1.

