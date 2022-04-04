Subway Racing: Kevin Harvick Martinsville Advance

You’re in your 22nd NASCAR Cup Series season. You’re 10th on the all-time Cup Series win list. You’re a Cup Series champion. But your most recent achievement, and perhaps biggest, is that you have your own sandwich at Subway – the Full-Throttle Ham. All joking aside, is that a little surreal when you think about it and what your original goals were when you first started racing go-karts in Bakersfield, California? “I don’t know that I’d ever thought that I’d have a lot of the things I have today, and my own signature sandwich at Subway is one of them. I walk around sometimes and have to laugh at all the things I’ve collected over the years – the cars, the suits. I walk into my shop and I look at all the helmets on the wall and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, how in the world can you even process that you were going to have that many helmets?’ And then you look upstairs and there are suits everywhere, and shoes, and you just used to hope that yours didn’t rip so that you can wear the same one week after week so you could buy tires instead of new shoes or a new suit.” Martinsville is one of those tracks where you’ve made a lot of starts, dating all the way back to 1998 when you raced there in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with Spears Manufacturing. The track is celebrating its 75th anniversary and you’ve been racing there for 24 of those years. Does the history of Martinsville resonate with you? “Martinsville has a deep history in our sport. It’s a place that’s just a part of NASCAR racing and I think you have to respect that. But I definitely would tell you it’s not a racetrack that I would say, ‘This is where I want to go.’ It’s just not been a place where I’ve had streaks of success.” Martinsville can be a frustrating track. For instance, you’ve won there, you’ve finished in the top-10 in just about half your races there, but you’ve also left that place shaking your head. Describe what it is that makes Martinsville so maddening, but also so rewarding when you do have success. “Look, I’ve done this a long time, and there’s really not going to be a racetrack that I go to that I don’t leave thinking that I could’ve done better. Martinsville is the one I leave thinking that probably more often than some of the others, but it’s going to be the exact same as any other racetrack when I get to Monday – it’s just going to be in the past and I’m not going to think about it. It’s been a racetrack where you just never know what’s going to happen. It’s just one of those places that’s been like that. I have no idea how we’ve won there, but we have. It was one of our most successful racetracks in the Truck Series, and I was able to win an Xfinity race there back in ’06. We’ve won in all the divisions there. It’s just one of those places that’s frustrating. Even on a day when you do well, you just leave there with your wires crossed.” When Martinsville isn’t your favorite place, what do you have to do to still compete at a high level? “We’ve put in a lot of time this year – the simulator, we’ve been to two tests so far. We knew coming into this year that we had some habits we were going to have to break, thought processes that you were going to have to break to really understand this car, and I think we’ve done a pretty good job of that with all the adversity we’ve gone through so far this year. Martinsville will just be more of that same process, and that’s going to be our aggressive process until we get to victory lane.” This NextGen car seems to be a little more forgiving than the previous generation car when it comes to beating and banging. Those composite body panels don’t cut tires like the sheet metal of past cars used to. Does that give drivers a green light to lean on one another perhaps a bit more than they used to? “You still have to be careful. Front-to-rear is fine with the foam and everything in the back of the car, but as we experienced at Atlanta when we had that front impact, it tore the fender off, which would’ve been fine, but when it pushed that foam back, it allowed the nose to go down on the car and then it grinds everything off. So, you still have to take care of the racecar. You still have a little more leeway than what you used to, you just don’t want to hit the wheels really hard because those parts will break.” What’s OK and what isn’t when it comes to car-to-car contact at a short track? “You can pretty much tell if it’s on purpose or not on purpose. You just have to be mentally prepared to know that there is going to be contact as you go through that race. You just have to try to stay as calm as possible. But, usually, if it’s the same guy that keeps having contact, then you know you have to do something different.” This is your 22nd year in the sport, but you’re driving as hard as when it was just your second year in the sport. What keeps you going and competing at this level? “I like where I race. I like Stewart-Haas Racing. I like the atmosphere. I like the people here. That’s really the biggest reason that I like to do it, especially this year. You’re with a group of people where you’re constantly problem solving. You’re trying to fix it faster than everybody else and come to something that is better than everybody else so you can win races. I like the core group of guys that I started here with. That’s why they all came here, and I guess I would feel like I’m abandoning them if I didn’t go a couple more years. For me, I still enjoy that challenge. I enjoy where this series is, and learning about the new car is not a bad thing to do as you go forward into the future and do something different.” TSC PR