FRM Richmond Recap: Gilliland Finishes 25th and McDowell 30th

GILLILAND STRUGGLES EARLY, REBOUNDS TO FINISH 25th

Todd Gilliland started the weekend at the Richmond Raceway with a career-best qualifying effort. The No. 38 Black’s Tire Ford Mustang team started the event in the 22nd position. But, once the green flag dropped the team struggled to find grip.

Gilliland fought hard early in the race. He stayed on the Lead Lap and raced inside the top-25. However, loosing grip and being tight in the center, made it difficult for Gilliland to advance any higher. The pit crew continued to make adjustments during green flag stops and made the Black's Tire Ford Mustang better.

This allowed Gilliland to maintain his position during the the final stage. Patience was key, as the car came to life and the team raced lap times that were close to the top-10 cars. Gilliland finished the 400-lap event in 25th.

GILLILAND ON RICHMOND