FRM Richmond Recap: Gilliland Finishes 25th and McDowell 30th

McDOWELL FIGHTS HARD ALL RACE, FINISHES 30th
This past weekend, Michael McDowell debuted the Navage Nasal Care Ford Mustang on the track. The car looked great on the track and the teamed started the race from the 24th position. With weather taken into consideration, the expectation was for a loose car that would favor the track conditions early in the race.
After an early race pit stop, the team played the strategy game to get back with the leaders. Without may cautions, the team was forced into running long during the stages in hopes of catching a caution and advancing their position.
The cautions never came. This meant no opportunities for taking advantage of the strategy. However, by capitalizing on the mistakes of others, McDowell was able to run clean to the end and finish in the 30th position.
McDOWELL ON RICHMOND
“The race didn’t go the way we wanted. The Navage Nasal Care Mustang looks great, but it wasn't our day on the track. In a race that is normally 50/50 on cautions to green flag runs, we saw mostly the latter today. We learned more about the car and hopefully we can take that into this weekend."