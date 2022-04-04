Petty GMS Race Recap: Richmond Raceway

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “Our FOCUSfactor Chevrolet fired off tight in the center and loose on exit. In the first stage, I felt like the guys I was racing were really killing me on entry and exit, but I tried to save my stuff as much as possible during that first run. The looseness picked up as we continued, especially in turn three. I was able to manage it in turn one, but three was my weak spot on entry. It felt like the car was free even before I started turning. During one of the green flag pit stops, I overshot my stall and cost us some time on pit road. Our Camaro ZL1 built tight in the middle on the long run, to the point where I was using so much front brake that I was plowing through the center. The different pit strategies definitely had the field mixed up and unfortunately it didn’t play out how we had hoped. Those things happen over the course of a season and we will learn from them for the next time.”