Wednesday, Apr 06

Petty GMS Race Recap: Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Monday, Apr 04 91
Petty GMS Race Recap: Richmond Raceway NK Photography Photo

Ty Dillon, No. 42 ChevyLiners.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 30th

FINISH: 24th

POINTS: 24th

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “While the result might not show it, I feel like today was one of the best races so far this season where our No. 42 Camaro ZL1 had speed. Even though we had to start deep in the field, I was able to steadily move forward and battle for a spot inside the top-15 in the opening stage. Our ChevyLiners.com Chevrolet fought a loose in, tight in the middle and loose off handling condition, but small air pressure adjustments helped the overall balance. Pit strategy was all over the board which caught us a lap down. We fought our way to be in the free pass position to get back on the lead lap, but it was taken from us when we were called for being involved in the accident. That could have opened the door for us to move back through the field, because I thought our car was good enough to do so. This Petty GMS team will keep battling though and we’ll shift our focus to Martinsville under the lights."
 

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 5th

FINISH: 23rd

POINTS: 17th

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “Our FOCUSfactor Chevrolet fired off tight in the center and loose on exit. In the first stage, I felt like the guys I was racing were really killing me on entry and exit, but I tried to save my stuff as much as possible during that first run. The looseness picked up as we continued, especially in turn three. I was able to manage it in turn one, but three was my weak spot on entry. It felt like the car was free even before I started turning. During one of the green flag pit stops, I overshot my stall and cost us some time on pit road. Our Camaro ZL1 built tight in the middle on the long run, to the point where I was using so much front brake that I was plowing through the center. The different pit strategies definitely had the field mixed up and unfortunately it didn’t play out how we had hoped. Those things happen over the course of a season and we will learn from them for the next time.” 

Petty GMS PR

