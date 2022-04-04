Post-Race Report | Richmond Raceway

“It was a tough start to the day for us having to start at the rear after of changing the radiator. Great catch by the No. 11 AG1 team to notice the issue after practice and qualifying and to be willing to trust the speed of our racecar to be able to go to the back and race our way back up. We did that pretty well during the first stage. I put us into a little bit of a hole by speeding in a section that's notorious for speeding here. It was fun to kind of put it back on my shoulders and for the race to go green like it did and prove I could race back up to the front. I’m proud of our top-10 finish as a group today.” - Daniel Hemric