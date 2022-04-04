Transcript: Pit Road - Martin Truex Jr.

Martin Truex Jr.

Martin, strong all day long in the 19 car. Battling at the end. You had the leader in your sights. How frustrating is that to have so many strategies?

MARTIN TRUEX JR.: Yeah, I mean, it's frustrating. But that's part of it here. It's part of the whole day. Obviously we did good there for awhile.

James did a great job all day with strategy, getting us up front, getting us the lead. Our Auto Owners Camry TRD was super fast out front, super fast in clean air.

At the end I think we just tried to gamble, tried to gamble on beating the 24. He ended up trying to do our strategy, which we both screwed up.

Obviously heads up the other way, I think we had the best car. Doesn't matter. Overall I'm really proud of our guys and really a step in the right direction from Phoenix, completely different mindset coming here, after today what we can do going forward. Excited about that.

Just thanks to everybody at TRD, Toyota, everybody back at JGR for working their butts off.

NASCAR PR