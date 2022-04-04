NCS: Late race pass bring hometown victory to Denny Hamlin at Richmond

It was a tough start to the day for Toyota driver Kurt Busch who would bring out the first caution of the day as the car lost power and fuel pressure which brought the field to a slow as Busch stopped on the back needing a push back to the garage.

As stage one laps began to wind down, Ross Chastain would make his move over Ky. Busch took the spot away for third, but it would be Brad Keselowski who started in the 19th spot making moves to work himself well inside the top-10 by the end of the stage.

Blaney would easily lead all the laps in the first stage over second place starter Byron cruising to the stage one win.

As stage two got underway the JGR crew of cars would extend their pit sequence allowing for Bell to grab the lead for about two dozen laps until tires finally gave up over the faster cars that had already pitted. His teammate Hamlin would follow him onto pit road but end up a lap down and Truex would take over the lead as the team decided to pit early.

With 50 laps remaining in the stage pit stops once again got underway for the cars that had pitted earlier in the stage this all helping Bell who pitted much later than others handing the lead once moved over to him followed by teammates Hamlin and Truex.

However, with much newer tires and on a different tire strategy Truex would get past Hamlin and set his sights on Bell out in the lead by over ten seconds. By cutting nearly a second a lap to the leader Bell it would be Truex who would once again take over the lead in the closing laps of stage two which would also hand the second stage win to Truex over Bell who faded back on older tires.

Ross Chastain along with Logano and Blaney would battle through the ending laps of the stage behind both Bell and Truex.

Just as the final stage was getting underway Cody Ware and Jones would get together sending Ware up the track into Stenhouse before Ware would end up resting next to the wall but would drive away and continue but not before the caution would fly once more. Ware’s day would end shortly after making the trip to pit road with damage to the right side of the car sending him to the garage.

Green flag laps wouldn’t last for long when Ty Dillon and Custer got together that ended with Cindric getting pushed up the track eventually spinning just off turn two.

Well inside the range with 90 to go Byron and team would make their stop allowing Truex to take over the lead on a different tire strategy as pit stops cycled Bryon would once again take the lead before the field would once again all hit pit road for a 45-lap run to the checkered flag.

As those stops were once again underway NASCAR would black flag Kyle Busch after seeing tape on the grille that was meant for the brake duct. NASCAR made this change with the Next Gen car to keep them similar aerodynamically.

“200 laps ago we put tape on it missed it and hit the grille and they just black flagged us for it. That’s why we had to pit.” Said Ben Beshore crew chief for Kyle Busch.

Busch for his part would pit to remove the tape and end up a lap down.

With laps winding down Byron would set sail working through traffic as Truex would attempt to close the gap down at one point under three seconds, but Byron would continue to pick off lap cars and use them to keep Truex well behind. As tires began to wear down Byron with the oldest tires in the field would allow Truex to close.

It wouldn’t be enough for Truex as radioed in he had burnt his tires trying to run down Byron. Hamlin and Harvick would begin to close in first getting past Truex then Byron.

Hamlin would clear away with the lead with Harvick in tow with just four laps remaining. Harvick would attempt to reel in Hamlin, but it wouldn’t be enough as Hamlin would cross the finish line a half second ahead to take home the victory at his home track.

The NASCAR Cup Series returns under the lights at Martinsville Speedway for the Blue Emu 400 next Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.