Transcripts: Frontstretch - Denny Hamlin; Pit Road - Kevin Harvick

Denny Hamlin

Denny, that is about the most pumped up I have ever seen you. Where did you come from?

DENNY HAMLIN: Yeah, just great strategy there. Just drove as hard as I could. Just so proud of this whole FedEx Camry team, man, just never giving up.

There was no doubt in my mind, maybe just a little, but they got this car right there towards the end. Wow, unbelievable.

It hasn't been an easy start to the season. Not even a top 10 through the first six races. What does this win mean to you, to Toyota, to kick things off here at your home track?

DENNY HAMLIN: I talked to you before the race, we needed a data point, something, a good run to kind of balance ourselves on other tracks. Obviously I think we got it here.

An Interview with:

Kevin Harvick



Kevin Harvick, the end of the race you were chasing him down, right there. Just fell a little bit short.

KEVIN HARVICK: Yeah, just proud of everyone on our Ford Mobil 1 Mustang for staying there and having a great strategy and doing everything they did all day. First clean day we've had all year. Cars have been fast.

Had a shot there at the end. I wanted to be close enough with the white to just take a swipe at him. Yeah, the lap cars there kind of got in the way and I lost a little bit of ground.

Still a great day for us. Just hopefully a little momentum in a positive direction.

