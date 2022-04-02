Burton Qualifies 17th at Richmond

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang are set to start 17th in Sunday’s 400-lapper at Richmond Raceway.



In Saturday’s qualifying session on the three-quarter-mile oval, Burton turned a lap at 119.506 miles per hour.



It was a pick up from his best lap in practice, where he posted a speed of 118.095 mph on the ninth of the 29 laps he ran.



Burton said he and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane team are happy with the adjustments they made to their No. 21 Mustang.



“I felt like we made good gains on the car,” Burton said. “I just missed the entry into Turn Three on the second lap.



“I feel like we are going to be OK in the race.”



Sunday’s 300-mile race is scheduled to start just after 3:30 p.m. with TV coverage on FOX. Stage breaks are set for Laps 70 and 230.

WBR PR