RCR Event Preview - Richmond

This Week’s Guaranteed Rate Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Richmond Raceway … Tyler Reddick will be making his fourth NASCAR Cup Series start this weekend at Richmond piloting the No. 8 Guaranteed Rate Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. His best Cup finish at the Virginia short track is 11th in 2020. Reddick made five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the .750-mile speedway with a best finish of fourth-place in the 2019 spring event and claimed three top-10 finishes.

Momentum On His Side … Tyler Reddick has been impressive early during the 2022 Cup season. In six races, Reddick has two top fives, highlighted by a third-place effort at Phoenix Raceway, and three top 10s in the last four races. He has led 97 laps, which has already surpassed his laps led total from the 2021 season. Reddick is 10th in the Cup series driver standings with an average start of 9.0 and an average finish of 17.0. He and the No. 8 team have continued to improve with each race weekend. Coming off of a fifth-place effort last weekend at Circuit of the Americas, the momentum is even greater.

About Guaranteed Rate ... Guaranteed Rate is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, the company has more than 8,000 employees in 500 offices across the U.S., and is licensed in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Guaranteed Rate has helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances, funding more than $95 billion in total loan volume in 2021 alone. Powered by its belief in positivity, the company has become one of the largest retail lenders in the nation. Guaranteed Rate delivers innovative technology, including the world’s first Digital Mortgage, low rates and unparalleled customer service.

The Guaranteed Rate PIT VIP SWEEPSTAKES … On Thursday, Guaranteed Rate launched their PIT VIP SWEEPSTAKES. The sweepstakes gives fans the opportunity to win an ultimate VIP experience on behalf of Guaranteed Rate, Richard Childress Racing and Tyler Reddick. The winner will have their name on Reddick’s No. 8 Guaranteed Rate Chevrolet at the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 22nd. It also includes experiences such as watching the race from the pit box. To enter, all you have to do is visit Guaranteed Rate’s Instagram page (@guaranteedrate) and click the link in their bio.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTES:

What are your thoughts on this weekend’s race at Richmond Raceway?

“With the Next Gen car and the wider tire, and with a little less power than the old car, I think it’s going to be even more momentum based. We’re just working on some things set-up wise. I feel pretty good about where we’re at and the direction we’re going. I think we’re only going to get one set of tires in the warmup that we’ll have Saturday morning to really understand where our car is at. Honestly, with the warmup and the few adjustments you can make, you’re kind of boxed in. You can make some balance changes, but you’ve really got to do your homework going into it and that’s what we’re focused on right now.”

Coming off of a strong finish last weekend at COTA and now that we’re six races into this season with the new Next Gen car, how are you feeling about your season so far?