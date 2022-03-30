Wednesday, Mar 30

Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Richmond Raceway

Toyota Owners 400

Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, April 3 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX
  • Kaulig Racing has one top-10 finish at a non-superspeedway/ non-road course track, which came at Auto Club Speedway (Hemric, ninth)

 
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

  • Allmendinger led two laps at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) last week, his first in the 2022 NCS season
  • He has earned three top-10 finishes at Richmond in the NCS

 

AJ Allmendinger on Richmond Raceway:

“I’m pumped to run for $100,000 in the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash once again this year. Richmond was a really good racetrack for us last year at Kaulig Racing, and I felt like we had a really good shot to win. I’m looking forward to getting back there and continue the momentum of this past weekend in both the Xfinity Series and in the Cup Series. The Next Gen car has been so fun to race each week, so I’m excited to have another shot at it in our No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1.”
Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

 

  • Haley's average finish of 17.7 ranks 16th-best (of 33) of all full-time NCS drivers in 2022.
  • Haley’s one-lap led at Atlanta Motor Speedway was Kaulig Racing’s first of the 2022 season

 

Justin Haley on Richmond Raceway:

“We’ve been competitive at every race this year, and I see no reason why we can’t go for another solid finish in Richmond. It was always a great track for me in the Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing. We have always been so strong there and had runner-up finishes several times. I’m looking forward to seeing what our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection team can accomplish on a short track after our strong performance in LA earlier this year.”

ToyotaCare 250

Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, April 2 at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1

 

  • Dating back to the 2020 season opener, Kaulig Racing has finished at least one car in the top 10 in 71 of the last 72 NXS races.
  • Kaulig Racing has led 179 laps in the NXS season so far
  • Allmendinger: 131 Laps
  • Hemric: 48 Laps
  • Kaulig Racing earned its first stage win at Richmond in 2021 (Allmendinger, Stage One)
  • Kaulig Racing has an average finish of 9.3 at Richmond in NASCAR Xfinity Series (fourth best of any track in the series)
  • Kaulig Racing has led 187 laps at Richmond
Landon Cassill, No. 10 Carnomaly Chevrolet

  • Cassill has an average finish of 21.4 at Richmond (12 starts)
  • He has one top-10 finish at Richmond in 2015 (10th)

 

Landon Cassill on Richmond Raceway:

“I’m really optimistic and excited about Richmond this weekend. Kaulig Racing has run really well there in the past, and they brought a great short-track package there last year. I’m looking forward to having Carnomaly back on board and hopefully getting back on track with our great finishes.”
Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet

  • Hemric has an average finish of 9.0 at Richmond (five starts)
  • Hemric has three top-five finishes at Richmond (three in five starts), second most of any track he’s raced at in the NXS

 

Daniel Hemric on Richmond Raceway:

“I’m excited to get to Richmond with this group. Looking at Kaulig Racing’s past history at Richmond, they always have great speed there. I have always enjoyed racing there and had some of my strongest runs at this track. I’m looking forward to building on what Kaulig Racing has done in previous years. We will put one foot in front of the other and hopefully get ourselves back on track.”
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet

 

  • AJ Allmendinger now has a win in FOUR consecutive NXS seasons (2019:1 | 2020:2 | 2021:5 | 2022:1)
  • AJ Allmendinger has an average finish of 16.0 at Richmond (two starts)
  • Allmendinger has led 39 laps at Richmond (all in 2021), and won stage one in the 2021 NXS race
  • Allmendinger is the only driver in the NXS with a top-10 finish in all six races in 2022    
  • He is the only full-time NXS driver to have an average finish of fifth or better (4.8)

