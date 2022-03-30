HaasTooling.com Racing: Cole Custer Richmond Advance

You’ve logged more laps at Richmond than perhaps any other track where NASCAR races. Sunday’s race marks your 14th career start there between the Cup Series, Xfinity Series and K&N East Series. What’s been your favorite Richmond memory? “Definitely winning there in the Xfinity Series a few years ago. It was my first short-track win in the Xfinity Series and it meant a lot because we worked pretty hard to try and get our short-track stuff better, and it’s not an easy track to get around. So, it meant a lot to win that one.” You’ve run at Richmond so much during your career, are you immersed in footage and data from your previous runs there to figure out how you’re going to get around there Sunday in the new NextGen car? “Yeah, that’s every weekend for me. I look at old races and try and talk to (SHR teammate) Kevin (Harvick) every weekend to find out what he’s looking for. He’s been a huge help the last few years. All of my teammates have been. It was tough going straight to racing with no practice or qualifying the last two years. You can look at as much film and data as you want, but you’re still missing the experience of actually being out there. You know what you need to work on, but you really don’t learn as much until you’re actually out there on the track. This year, it’s huge to have the chance to practice and qualify and hopefully that’ll help put us over the top during this stretch of short-track races.” You’re six races into your third season in the Cup Series. What kinds of things have you learned by being an SHR driver, and what kinds of things are you trying to build on? “It’s been huge and awesome to be a part of an organization like Stewart-Haas just because you have such great teammates. You look at a guy like Kevin Harvick, who has a championship and so much success under his belt, I probably called him every single weekend of my rookie season. Being able to lean on a guy like that has been huge. Now that I’m in my third year in the Cup program, you kind of get an idea of what to look at when you’re going to these racetracks and how everybody’s going to race and how it’s all going to work – you understand the flow a lot better. So I think, this third year, it’s a year where you’re looking to really have it all together by the time all is said and done.” TSC PR