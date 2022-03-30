Huk Enhances Partnership with Richard Childress Racing in 2022

Marolina Outdoor Inc, the parent company of Huk, will enhance their relationship with Richard Childress Racing in 2022, the two companies announced today. 2018 DAYTONA 500 Champion Austin Dillon will race the No. 3 Huk Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, May 8.

The Darlington race, which airs on FOX Sports 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET, kicks off Huk’s 2022 activation plans with Richard Childress Racing. The fastest-growing fishing brand with an authentic passion for its products and lifestyle will complement its marketing plans with multiple paint schemes to highlight key campaigns throughout the season.

“We’re thrilled to not only continue our partnership with Richard Childress Racing but expand our relationship,” said Pete Angle, President of Marolina Outdoor Inc. “Austin Dillon has served as a passionate ambassador for the outdoors and the Huk brand. He embodies the lifestyle we design our clothes for, enjoying the outdoors. family time, or a day on the water but knowing you can look good without having to change clothes going from one activity to another. We’re looking forward to tapping into our relationship to promote what Huk stands for as we head into the busiest time of year for fishing and outdoor enthusiasts.”

Based in Charleston, S.C., at the confluence of three major rivers and home to one of America’s favorite destinations, the designers at Huk take their inspiration from the water itself. They shape and mold a line of performance clothing designed to keep you looking good and feeling cool and comfortable on or off the water.

“I’ve enjoyed representing Huk and look forward to continuing the relationship,” said Dillon, a champion in NASCAR’s Truck and Xfinity Series. “Everyone at Huk is just as passionate about the outdoors as I am, and I know NASCAR fans will really embrace some of the fun styles and designs that Huk plans to weave into the 2022 season.”

For more information, please visit rcrracing.com and www.hukgear.com .

RCR PR