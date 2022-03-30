Toyota Racing Weekly Preview - 03.30.22

It’s the annual Toyota Owners race weekend at Richmond Raceway, while NHRA goes four-wide in Las Vegas.

NASCAR National Series – NCS | NXS

Toyota Owners weekend continues to excite… Toyota is proud to partner with Richmond Raceway for the 10th consecutive season for the Toyota Owners 400. Fans will get to participate in several fan experience elements and driver appearances. The races will be paced by the Toyota Camry TRD and Toyota GR Supra and fans can get an up-close look at those vehicles and more at the Toyota Racing Experience midway display.

Truex continues to be strong at Richmond… Ever since Martin Truex Jr. scored his first Toyota Owners 400 win in 2019, he’s been one to watch at the Virginia-short track. Truex has scored six consecutive top-five finishes at Richmond Raceway, including three wins – a sweep of the 2019 races and last fall’s triumph.

Busch wants to add to Richmond success… Kyle Busch has been winning at Richmond Raceway for over a decade. He delivered the first Toyota win at the track in 2009 and has since added five additional Cup Series victories.

Hamlin ready for another home triumph… Chesterfield, Virginia native Denny Hamlin is back at his home track looking for another Richmond Raceway victory. Hamlin has three wins a piece in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Nemechek makes Gibbs season debut… John Hunter Nemechek is back in the Xfinity Series, but after multiple starts with Sam Hunt Racing (SHR), he will make his Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) season debut in Richmond. Nemechek is scheduled to compete in the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra in three events this season beginning at Richmond. Nemechek drove to a third-place finish at Richmond last season with SHR.

SHR is back home… Sam Hunt Racing is back at their home track this week in Richmond. Team Owner Sam Hunt is a Virginia-native and a VCU-graduate. For the second consecutive weekend, the team will feature a driver making his Xfinity Series debut as New Hampshire-native Derek Griffith will make his first of two consecutive starts for the team that continues to reside inside the top-10 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series owner point standings.

NHRA – Top Fuel | Funny Car

Vegas special for Todd… Las Vegas Motor Speedway continues to be a special place for J.R. Todd. At this race in 2014, Todd got the call from Kalitta Motorsports to fly cross country and hop aboard a Top Fuel dragster. Todd won a round of racing for the team during that weekend and has driven for the team ever since. The 2018 Funny Car champion has multiple wins in Las Vegas, including this race in 2019.

Torrence looking for his third straight Vegas victory… In Top Fuel, to win in Las Vegas, you must go through Steve Torrence. The reigning Top Fuel champion won both races in Las Vegas one season ago.

TRD PR