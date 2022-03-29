Surface Sunscreen Sponsors Live Fast Motorsports

Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) announced today that Surface Sunscreen will sponsor NASCAR’s Cup Series’ No. 78 in the 2022 Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway.

This sponsorship is especially significant because Surface Sunscreen also sponsored LFM at Richmond Raceway in 2021. The two brands are excited to announce their second-year partnership and continue to promote safe-skin outdoor activities- like a weekend at the racetrack.

Surface Sunscreen has worked hard to redefine sunscreen. The brand fuses essential sun protection and ultimate comfort into a line of sun care products using the highest quality ingredients to better protect you, our waterways, and the ones you love from the everyday elements of the sun.

“Surface Sunscreen is stoked to continue our relationship with Matt Tifft and Live Fast Motorsports,” said Guy Trotter of Surface. “The Surface team has been working with Matt for over 5 years and he is like family to us. Matt’s creativity and perseverance is embodied by the whole Live Fast team. This dedication to the partnership has placed Surface in some surreal settings on race weekends. I am excited to see what this year’s partnership brings to the table.”

Live Fast Motorsports stands with Surface Sunscreen as both brands understand the importance of protecting your skin in the sun. “Hours fly by at the racetrack and it can be easy to forget to re-apply sunscreen, or sometimes to even apply in the first place,” says CEO of Live Fast Motorsports, Jessica McLeod. “It’s important to lather up to protect your skin from the sun’s powerful UV rays. Doing so can lessen or prevent sunburns, wrinkles, sunspots and more. Surface Sunscreen offers a wide variety of products and I always make sure to have it with me on race weekends.”

Live Fast Motorsports and Surface Sunscreen are eager for this weekend’s race in Richmond and to promote cool skin-safety in the hot sun as we lean into spring and summer races. For more information about Surface Sunscreen, please visit www.surfacesunscreen.com . Tune-in to watch the Toyota Care 400 at Richmond Raceway on Sun. April 3, 2022, at 3:30 PM EST on FS1.

LFM PR