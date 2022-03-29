No. 10 Smithfield Ford Racing: Aric Almirola Richmond Advance

What can you say about your team’s success and consistency this year? “The main thing is that this 10 team does not give up. Every race this season has had its ups and downs and we have made the most out of the day we are given. We’re the only team in the series right now that has stayed on the lead lap and it shows. Last weekend, we cut a tire and went back to 34th with six laps to go – then we had another tire issue. We pitted twice from 34th and still ended up with a top-20. No matter the circumstance, we race for one more spot until the checkered flag waves and I think our position in the points has shown that. Our time will come.” This weekend is Richmond and next weekend is Martinsville, and you have had success at both and proven to show consistency at shorter tracks. How confident are you that you can secure your spot in the playoffs with a win at either of those tracks? “With the way things are going, I’ve never had more confidence. This new car levels the playing field and puts it on the drivers to perform. We always run well at Richmond and Martinsville – even when we don’t have the best setup, so I’m really looking forward to it. Unlike last year, we’re in a great points position and we get to qualify, so we’re not backed into a points hole and can race without as much pressure as we did last year. When I got out of the car on Sunday at COTA, Drew (Blickensderfer) said, ‘Next weekend is going to be a good one,’ so the whole team is confident heading into the weekend.” What kind of challenge does a short track like Richmond bring? “I would say Richmond is one of the most challenging racetracks we go to for managing your tires throughout the run. The first 10, 15 or 20 laps of the run can make you feel like Superman roaring through the field, but you will pay a major penalty for that by lap 40. It makes it fun because, when we show up at Richmond, it really is about managing tire fall-off and making sure your car stays consistent throughout the run as the tires fall off.” What’s it like to race at Richmond? “Richmond is an awesome track to race at. It’s also pretty close to Smithfield, Virginia, so it’s a hometown race for Smithfield. It’s just a lot of fun to go there and race. In the fall, it’s racing at its finest, beating and banging. And the track has very little grip and the tires wear out, so it’s a really fun racetrack.” TSC PR