FRM COTA Recap: Smith Rallies Back for Second Truck Series Win. McDowell & Gilliland Show Pace Late For Top-16 Cup Finishes

McDOWELL GRABS TOP-15 FINISH
For Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love's Ford Mustang team, it was a total team effort over the weekend.
McDowell was confident heading into practice and qualifying. He loves racing at COTA and knew he could compete for a great finish. On Saturday, the team had to work to find the best handling for McDowell. The team had to make a change to the car and fall to the rear for the start of Sunday's race.
From there, McDowell, crew chief Blake Harris and the entire Love's crew put on a show racing through the field. Using the first two stages to dial in their Ford Mustang, McDowell took control in the final stage.
He raced up to eighth and held onto a 13th-place result at the end. McDowell got everything out of the car.
MCDOWELL ON COTA:
"We didn't unload like we wanted, but the team never gave up all weekend. Saturday was frustrating for everyone, but that's when Blake and the engineers really dug deep to give us that speed we needed.
"It didn't happen at the start of the race, but by the end we were running top-10. A few little things different and we could have finished there, but we'll take 13th today and get on a roll from here."