FRM COTA Recap: Smith Rallies Back for Second Truck Series Win. McDowell & Gilliland Show Pace Late For Top-16 Cup Finishes

SMITH RALLIES BACK FOR SECOND TRUCK WIN OF 2022

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Speedco Ford F-150 team rolled into COTA coming off a top-five finish the week before at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The team was feeling good heading to Texas.

Smith started off the weekend on the right foot by qualifying on the front row, his highest qualifying run of the season thus far. Looking to maximize points for the day, the team did just that. They played pit strategy to perfection to win both opening stages.

In the final stage, Smith made contact with another truck and his No. 38 Ford went spinning. With the race coming to an end, Smith raced his way from the back to the front. In dramatic fashion, Smith made the race-winning, four-wide pass for the lead after the other leaders made contact. Smith snuck his Speedco Ford low below all three leaders and cruised easily to the win.

SMITH ON COTA:

"It just goes to show that you're never out of a race until you cross the finish line. My Speedco guys did great all day giving me what I needed to get the job done and put it in Victory Lane.

"I really want to thank the people from Speedco, everyone who is supporting this program and to Bob Jenkins. We're having a great time and it's been a lot of fun."