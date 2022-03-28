Petty GMS Race Recap: Circuit of the Americas

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “Wild day for our FOCUSfactor team. Dave (Elenz, crew chief) definitely made our car better from where we started the weekend at. We made adjustments before the race, which sent us to the rear, but we were quickly able to move ourselves forward. I made it inside the top-10 by the halfway point and then with just over 20 laps to go, the car lost all power and we went a lap down. The Petty GMS and ECR Engines guys quickly diagnosed and resolved the issue for us to continue. A quick yellow allowed us to receive the free pass and return to the lead lap, putting us back in contention for a solid result. To finish ninth and get our second top-10 of the year after everything that we went through today says a lot about our No. 43 team. I’m very proud of the hard work that is being put in.”