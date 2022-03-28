Monday, Mar 28

Post-Race Report | Circuit of the Americas

Post-Race Report | Circuit of the Americas

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
E5_C0_2088053_249652837_3.jpg
 

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Start: 9th

Stage 1 Finish: 6th

Stage 2 Finish: 29th

Finish: 15th

Quote:

“We had really good speed in our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1 all weekend. We started off strong and qualified in the top 10. Unfortunately, we had some trouble on pit road that put us behind, and it was hard to rally back. The good news is, we were able to earn some stage points. It was a good points day overall.”
2EE_10E_2088053_26262855_3.jpg
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

Start: 20th

Stage 1 Finish: 19th

Stage 2 Finish: 13th

Finish: 33rd

Quote:

“This Action Industries Chevy was so fast, and our pit stops were great all day. If we had a long run, nobody was going to touch us. I’m so proud of everyone at Kaulig Racing. All these men and women have had a lot of sleepless nights trying to just get these cars to the next race. I was doing everything I could do to try to sweep the weekend for them. We were that close. We know we had a shot to win the race. It's tough to win a Cup race, so when you put yourself in a position to legitimately run up front all day and have a shot to win it, it's a pretty great day. Unfortunately, just we needed about two more corners.”

Pit Boss 250
370_90_2088053_986829797_5.jpg
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet

Start: 4th

Stage 1 Finish: 1st

Stage 2 Finish: 9th

Finish: 1st

Quote:

“I was hard on myself yesterday and was not happy with where I put ourselves with our setup, but thankfully this Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevy was really good. It was hard to drive – I had to drive it a certain way, but it was super fast. I’m so thankful for all our partners that allow us to do this each week. Everyone at Kaulig Racing deserves to win, so I’m glad I was able to do it for them.”
1C7_369_2088053_991325238_3.jpg
 

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet

Start: 19th

Stage 1 Finish: 3rd

Stage 2 Finish: 18th

Finish: 25th

Quote:

"It was a tough weekend for this No. 11 AG1 team. Everyone at Kaulig Racing always brings great road course cars. I didn’t show up in qualifying, which put us in a hole, but we were able to bounce back and get some track position fairly quickly. We got some stage points in the first stage and played a strategy to give us the best-case scenario for the last run to the checkered flag, but unfortunately I got turned by someone who lost their brakes and just battled track position after that. It wasn’t an ideal finish, but we will carry on and regroup for next week."
389_76_2088053_903281312_3.jpg
 

Landon Cassill, No. 10 Usio Chevrolet

Start: 14th

Stage 1 Finish: 31st

Stage 2 Finish: 17th

Finish: 31st

Quote:

"We had a great car today, and our No. 10 Usio team did a really great job getting me some track position. I just broke second gear. It wasn’t just once, it was a couple times throughout the race that I missed my shifts, and it just eventually wore down on second gear. We have great cars, and AJ (Allmendinger) has led this team so well on the road courses. I’m really proud of everyone on this Kaulig Racing team."

Kaulig Racing PR

Speedway Digest Staff

