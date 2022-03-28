Post-Race Report | Circuit of the Americas

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1 Start: 20th Stage 1 Finish: 19th Stage 2 Finish: 13th Finish: 33rd Quote: “This Action Industries Chevy was so fast, and our pit stops were great all day. If we had a long run, nobody was going to touch us. I’m so proud of everyone at Kaulig Racing. All these men and women have had a lot of sleepless nights trying to just get these cars to the next race. I was doing everything I could do to try to sweep the weekend for them. We were that close. We know we had a shot to win the race. It's tough to win a Cup race, so when you put yourself in a position to legitimately run up front all day and have a shot to win it, it's a pretty great day. Unfortunately, just we needed about two more corners.”