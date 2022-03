Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain finished first and teammate Daniel Suárez 24th in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Chastain prevailed in a three-car duel in the final lap to give Trackhouse Racing its inaugural victory after just 48 races in its history.

It also marked Chastain's first career Cup Series victory in 121 starts.

It was an impressive performance for both team Chevrolets as the drivers led 46 of the race's 69 laps.

The victory secures Chastain a place in the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs. Ross Chastain Stared 16th and quickly moved to eighth in the opening laps. He finished 13th because he pitted with three laps to go in the first stage to better his starting spot in the second stage.

Chastain continued to show speed taking over the lead but choosing to pit in the stage's closing laps and finished eighth.

He started the final stage in third and took over the lead on lap 33 and led nearly every lap the rest of the way outbattling AJ Allmendinger and Alex Bowman on the last lap that included contact and a few lead swaps. Daniel Suárez Suárez qualified second on Saturday, it was the best qualifying effort in Trackhouse Racing's brief history.

He quickly showed his car was the fastest on the track leading all 15 laps and winning Stage 1.

It was his first stage victory at Trackhouse Racing and the team's second of 2022.

Suárez restarted Stage 2 in 20th, but suffered a flat tire when he was spun in traffic in the first turn. He pitted his Chevrolet for repairs and finished Stage 2 in 37th.

In the final stage, Suárez began a slow march from the back of the field climbing to 17th by lap 40 when he reported he had lost most of the his power steering.

He climbed to 12th but a flat tire with three laps remaining dropped him back through the field and he finished 24th. Notes The NASCAR Cup Series returns to action Sunday at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.