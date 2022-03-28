RCR NCS Post Race Report: COTA

“We finished in the top 10 in the No. 3 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet, which is a really great testament to all of the hard work everyone has put into our road course program at RCR and ECR. We came from a long way back after qualifying 21st on Saturday, and then we had a little bit of pit trouble that sent us back even further during the race. Luckily, these races are really long so you can’t let an early penalty get you down. As a team, we just stayed focused and we were able to progress and make the car better. We were able to just keep going and get all the way up there to finish where we needed to. We were really good on those restarts at the end. To come back after two bad races, where we were taken out of the race and it was out of our own hands, feels good. We kept this one in our hands all day and it was wild there at the end. It feels great to get a top 10. COTA is probably not our best track, but it’s becoming better and better for us. I'm really proud of our guys and the effort that we put in our Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet.”

-Austin Dillon