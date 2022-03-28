RCR NCS Post Race Report: COTA

"This one hurts because we were so close to a win, but I know that we will find Victory Lane in the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet soon. We were strong today, and spent most of the race contending in the top five. We were leading the race on the final restart, but I just didn’t get a good launch off Turn 1. I almost had the No. 1 car cleared, but didn’t quite. We were really on the loose side all day long and that made us pretty susceptible to getting aggressive at the end. It was just easy to get moved around there and ultimately that was a problem. With just a little bit of pressure from anybody behind us, the back of the car was out of the track. Our Chevy could get through the esses pretty well and could do a lot of things really well, but if we had to battle with other cars in traffic, it was hard to get the good launch off the corner and complete a pass or battle hard. It's tough to settle for fifth after being so close to a win, but we will learn from today, go back to the simulator and go back to work. Proud of everyone on this team and really thankful to have 3CHI on board the No. 8.”
-Tyler Reddick