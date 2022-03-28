RCR NCS Post Race Report: COTA

Monday, Mar 28

Austin Dillon Earns Career-Best Road Course Result with Top-10 Finish in the No. 3 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at COTA
 
 
 
 
“We finished in the top 10 in the No. 3 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet, which is a really great testament to all of the hard work everyone has put into our road course program at RCR and ECR. We came from a long way back after qualifying 21st on Saturday, and then we had a little bit of pit trouble that sent us back even further during the race. Luckily, these races are really long so you can’t let an early penalty get you down. As a team, we just stayed focused and we were able to progress and make the car better. We were able to just keep going and get all the way up there to finish where we needed to. We were really good on those restarts at the end. To come back after two bad races, where we were taken out of the race and it was out of our own hands, feels good. We kept this one in our hands all day and it was wild there at the end. It feels great to get a top 10. COTA is probably not our best track, but it’s becoming better and better for us. I'm really proud of our guys and the effort that we put in our Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet.”
Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet Lead Laps and Have Spectacular Showing at COTA
 
 
 
 
"This one hurts because we were so close to a win, but I know that we will find Victory Lane in the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet soon. We were strong today, and spent most of the race contending in the top five. We were leading the race on the final restart, but I just didn’t get a good launch off Turn 1. I almost had the No. 1 car cleared, but didn’t quite. We were really on the loose side all day long and that made us pretty susceptible to getting aggressive at the end. It was just easy to get moved around there and ultimately that was a problem. With just a little bit of pressure from anybody behind us, the back of the car was out of the track. Our Chevy could get through the esses pretty well and could do a lot of things really well, but if we had to battle with other cars in traffic, it was hard to get the good launch off the corner and complete a pass or battle hard. It's tough to settle for fifth after being so close to a win, but we will learn from today, go back to the simulator and go back to work. Proud of everyone on this team and really thankful to have 3CHI on board the No. 8.”
 
